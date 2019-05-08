8 things to do in Seattle

Seattle musician and writer Ahamefule J. Oluo stars in ‘Thin Skin.’ (Courtesy of SIFF)

Seattle International Film Festival picks

We're seven days into the Seattle International Film Festival and already overwhelmed by cinematic excellence. This week’s picks for films by and about Northwesterners include Banana Split (May 23), a smart teen comedy with a twist by first-time director Ben Kasulke (a former Seattleite and cinematographer on many Lynn Shelton movies); Enormous: The Gorge Story (May 25 and 28), a documentary about Washington’s epic live music space, featuring many past performers; Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife, May 25 and 26), the first feature film made in the swiftly disappearing indigenous Haida language of coastal Northwest Canada; and a special Thin Skin event (May 27), offering a sneak peek of the forthcoming autobiographical film by Seattle musician Ahamefule J. Oluo, who will be in attendance with director Charles Mudede. –B.D.

If you go: Seattle International Film Festival, through June 9, times, prices and venues vary.