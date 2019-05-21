This 93-year-old Republican can still hike into the wilderness he helped preserve

Evans, alerted that the president might cancel the Alpine Lakes Wilderness bill, flew immediately back to Washington, D.C. He got an appointment with Ford at the White House and intended to show the president a Mountaineers book with lavish photos of the Alpine Lakes.

Evans had meant to bring the book with him, but left it at home. But the governor, a former Boy Scout, called an old member of his troop living in Maryland who was able to quickly bring a copy of the book to Evans’ D.C. hotel room for the presidential show-and-tell. The Boy Scout motto is “Be prepared,” and, with the help of his ex-trooper, Evans certainly was.

A 15-minute appointment stretched to 45 minutes as the Republican president couldn’t stop gazing at the images in the book Evans brought. Ford, like the governor, was an old Eagle Scout whose interest in the outdoors was fed by that experience. The president was smitten, and he signed the bill, creating the wilderness area, land of more than 700 lakes.

So this is Evans country. And at age 93 he moved up the trail with the confidence of a much younger man, dressed in a blue Seattle Marathon shirt, tan hiking shorts, a National Geographic baseball cap and a pair of walking poles.

Evans and his trail companions were attending the 50th anniversary meeting in nearby Leavenworth of the Cascade Conference of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington. This is the generally non-Trumpian wing of the GOP: honest, civil, open-minded and, on some issues, even progressive. Climate change is not a dirty word here, for example. Panels addressed such subjects as women in leadership, bipartisanship, homelessness and tribal relations.

During the morning sessions, two young men who later joined the hike reflected how Evans the elder is still influencing younger people in politics.

Dan Evans pauses before the start of the hike. (Photo by Knute Berger/Crosscut)

One was France Hoang, a West Point grad and lecturer who served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan and now has a start-up in Washington, D.C., that helps nonprofits with artificial intelligence technology. He gave a talk about how, after the Vietnam War, then-Gov. Evans’ welcoming of Southeast Asian refugees like Hoang inspired him. Some 30,000 refugees came to Washington state alone, and Hoang came to America as a toddler with his family.