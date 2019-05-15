Facial recognition tech erases trans people. A UW engineer wants to change that

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

I mostly say I’m from London, but I’m actually from a tiny village called Betteshanger, which has 10 houses and a pub. And about 600 cows.

[My path to data science is] a really convoluted route. When I was about 14 or 15, I really wanted to be a physicist — specifically, I wanted to be a physics teacher because I had this physics teacher who was amazing, and I was like, "If I could grow up and turn into someone who could engage people like he does, then that would be awesome."

This all fell apart when I was 17 and I started my A levels, which are the British equivalent of APs. I enrolled in maths and physics and a few others. We got to the bit on hydrodynamics and my brain sort of turned inside out — I failed high school maths. I loathed the sciences with every fiber of my being. And I switched away from physics. I started off doing a politics degree, and then a law degree.

I was wandering around library and I accidentally ended up in the law section. I ended up by Dewey decimal 720.1: English legal history. And here's all these biographies of lawyers and these histories of cases and all the rest. And I suddenly had this moment of like, “Huh. All of these people are talking about doing good and making an impact, and they're all quite clearly smart people who could've done a lot of things, and they all picked this. It can't be entirely bollocks.”

I did my law degree and found the experience of being a lawyer can be summarized by the comments of two judges — one fictional, and one real. The real is Rigby Swift, who was a British judge who said, "The job of the court is to dispense law, not justice." And then the fictional is from Dickens and it's "The law is an ass." So the job of the court is to be an ass. It sucked away my soul.

By sheer coincidence, at that point I’d been editing Wikipedia in my spare time for about 10 years, since I was 12 or 13. The thing that brought me to it was vandalizing it. But back then, there was a moment where I realized oh, you can edit. You can write things. And so I started just making small changes and all the rest.

Wikipedia's parent organization, Wikimedia Foundation, was looking trying to deploy some software changes. They were like, "If only we had someone in the product process, in the engineering process, who knew how editors thought.” And somebody who I know was like, "I know an editor." And they hired me as a contractor, as the first community manager in engineering.

I taught myself to code in my spare time, until 2 in the morning because I still worked in the U.K. at that point. I was working on a San Francisco schedule in the U.K — your workday starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. It's great if you don't like friends, hobbies or ever seeing anyone you know. So I got into statistical programming and just basic stuff. From there, I ended up getting really into that.

I kept having this recurring thought [while at Wikipedia]: Hey, you don’t know what you’re doing after this. Maybe you should enroll in a Ph.D. And I'd have this thought every year for three years. And eventually I was just like, OK, they're not going to let you [into graduate school in the U.S.] because you have a bad law degree from a different country, and you don't even know how standardized tests work. The GRE [Graduate Record Exam] was the first standardized test of that form that I had ever taken.

I was already living in Seattle and I had just moved from Boston, so I applied to the University of Washington. UW was the only place that would actually offer funding that was worth a damn. I applied for the information school, which rejected me.

[I ended up in] human-centered design and engineering. It's kind of like a grab-bag department of people who are a bit too hands-on for the information school or a bit too social science for computer science, or a bit too computational for the applied psychology folk. It's really interesting. We've got people with doctorates in sociology, we've got designers, we've got old school neuropsych people who got into computers just before computers became a cool thing. The department produces some really interesting and weird work.

At the same time, I think only this past year have I run into like students who are studying stuff anywhere near what I'm studying. Not just because there’s five people in my entire field who study what I study, but also because everyone here is doing something different. Next door contains an accessibility researcher who studies how design processes can include disabled people's narratives. This lab contains me, someone studying salmon fishing in Alaska, someone who is studying how scientists collaborate on water ecology projects and two people who are studying the logic of domains.

I'm studying how infrastructural systems consider and reshape our ideas of gender, and the resulting space they open up or close off, particularly for trans people. [My] current focus areas include the social implications of facial recognition, electronic medical systems and data science practices.

Facial recognition systems generally have a lot of problems when it comes to identities that aren’t static. So people whose appearances change over time, for example. People who develop facial recognition are aware of this in the context of aging. They talk about how the system doesn't work for really old or really young people, because apparently all wrinkles look the same and all chubby babies look the same.

The idea of transition, for example, just doesn’t factor in at all. Facial recognition developers seem entirely ignorant of the possibility that trans people exist and that, because we exist, who we are is not going to be a continuous, static, lifelong thing.

[Facial recognition has a] binary nature. It's also the physiological nature. Also, frankly, the technology doesn't just model gender, and so we have consequences for people who don't fit well for the model. It also shapes our notion of what gender is.

The Misgendering Machines [was about this and] was great to write, but people always ask, "So, what's the story of that paper?" Part one: nobody told me I wasn't expected to write a solo paper in the first year. And then part two: this technology is a technology that I ran into two years ago on Twitter. It was like someone from this field published a paper that used it and it made me mad and steamed, so I tweeted about it. I was still mad, so I wrote a blog post about how the technology is bad, doesn't work, doesn't make sense.

And then two years later, I was still mad. So I decided to write a paper on how the technology is constructed and why it doesn't work. On the one hand it's an amazing achievement to write a solo, authored full-length paper as a first-year student. On the other hand, it was the world's most high effort subtweet.

It's all based around this idea that gender is a thing that only has two categories and these two categories can be assessed physiologically. And assumes that it works the same way, literally everywhere in the entire world, that all of the gendered signals and flags are exactly the same. And so on the one hand it’s horrific in the sense if you're having something that produces obviously transphobic outcomes, like generally speaking, when you think gender only has two categories and that gender is physiologically determined, you're probably not including trans people, nor can you ever, and that produces some hideous outcomes.

It's not just that it enforces this view of gender and then punishes people who deviate from it. It's also that the consequence of that is to shape our view of gender and what gender is. Values don't just go into systems — they also come out of them.