Fighting for clean air in one of Seattle's most polluted neighborhoods

“I’m not a liberal,” the woman warns. She is white.

“We need you,” Batayola implores. Beacon Hill is about 80 percent nonwhite , although that doesn’t account for recent gentrification, which is focused on the north end.

As Batayola knows, Beacon Hill needs more than this would-be volunteer or anyone else it can quickly muster. It particularly needs a gas mask and industrial ear plugs. It is one of the most polluted neighborhoods in Seattle, and the place is being assaulted by noise and carbon waste from every angle imaginable, even overhead.

The carrot-shaped neighborhood is ringed by Interstate 5, Boeing Field and the SoDo industrial district on the west, I-90 on the north, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Link light rail line on the east. The tapered south end of Beacon Hill points like the ominous skeletal finger of the ghost of Christmas yet-to-come toward Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, for which it serves as a kind of extended runway.

My parents have lived for more than 50 years on Beacon Hill, which is where I grew up. When I tell people that I graduated from Cleveland High School, they tend to say, “Oh, the school I can see from the freeway.” Whenever I visit, I cannot help noticing the racket of jetliners every two or three minutes. When that particular cacophony subsides, I can hear the roar of traffic coming off I-5. I once asked my father how he stands it.