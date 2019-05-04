How do Seattleites feel about growth? Depends when they got here, says poll

Rather than divide respondents by their political affiliation or geographic location or some other demographic signifier, the sample was dictated by how long people lived in Seattle. Crosscut and Elway set out to answer whether longtime residents have drastically different feelings about the changing city than the newcomers who are helping to change it. Does someone who has been here five years value something about Seattle that a resident of three decades finds frivolous? Does a longtime homeowner hate Amazon more than a new renter? Who feels that they belong in this “new” Seattle?

There was a lot more agreement in the survey than you might expect. The newcomers and longtime residents surveyed were equally likely to rate Seattle as a positive place to live, with 69 percent of residents here 10 years or fewer saying they view the city favorably and 68 percent here 11 years or more saying the same.

Both newcomers and longtime residents cited the environment and access to nature as the top reasons for living in Seattle. Across the board, people said the positives of growth include better jobs and economic diversity, better restaurants and improved transit, while new and old residents alike agree that the top problems caused by the city’s growth are homelessness, traffic, and a rising cost of living.

There was some widespread consensus about quality of life in Seattle and a sense among a majority of respondents that the quality is diminishing as the city grows. But the poll found that those who have lived here 10 years or fewer were a bit more optimistic about the direction things are headed and more likely to feel like they belong in Seattle.

Among respondents here a decade or less, 34 percent think Seattle is getting better, 45 percent say Seattle is getting worse, and 20 percent have no opinion. For respondents here for longer than a decade, only 23 percent think Seattle is getting better, 60 percent think it’s getting worse, and 17 percent had no opinion.

Poll respondent Sarah Bland is one of those longer-term residents who has a glass-half-full view of Seattle’s growth. She moved to Seattle with her husband and daughter in 2010 because the job opportunities were much better than in the Olympia area.

“There are jobs everywhere,” said Bland, an administrative assistant at University of Washington. “At UW, for example, there are jobs from scientist to administrative staff to maintenance staff. It’s amazing. Seeing that broad range of employment opportunity makes me feel like it can only get better and people can have upward mobility if they’re taking advantage of it.”

Bland and her family currently rent an apartment in Queen Anne, a far cry from 19 years ago, when she was homeless in Olympia. That was an experience that she said helps her appreciate the economic engine driving Seattle’s growth.

Bland recognizes there are downsides to the boom as well. Buying a house is well out of her family’s reach, homelessness is a huge problem, and she thinks the city is failing to build enough housing that its lowest-income residents can afford. Still, she said, “both me and my husband are able to have good-paying jobs that even in this high-cost city means we can afford to … live comfortably.”

Not everyone thinks the economic boom is helping them personally, however, especially longtime residents. People who have been in Seattle for more than a decade are likelier to think they’re falling behind in the rat race than newcomers. Just 18 percent of longtime residents responded that they feel they’re getting ahead, with 45 percent saying they’re staying even and 34 percent saying they’re falling behind. As for respondents here for 10 years or fewer, 26 percent say they’re getting ahead, 48 percent they’re staying even, and 24 percent think they’re falling behind.