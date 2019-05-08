How psychology can help us understand — and fight — poverty

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

I grew up in a family that was pretty solidly middle class, and maybe lower middle class. It was a situation where there wasn't a ton of excess, but I don't remember ever needing very much. I feel like I had a very happy childhood. And going to college was something that was always on my radar.

When I went to college [at Carnegie Mellon University], my intent was to do physics. I was one of, I think, two women in a cohort of about 40 people.

It was a really challenging experience, to put it lightly. I really liked what I was studying, but I just didn't have a vision of what my path would be, what I would do, what it would even mean to be a physicist. I didn't really know. And I hadn't really thought about that when I went to college.

I took a bunch of different classes, and I took a class on emotion and decision-making that really stuck with me. Finding psychology was really exciting because I found this place where I can still do science, and I can still be a scientist, but it was in a very different context. That was where I really got a sense of how you could do scientific research in a very different place that wasn't a lab of the same type [as in physics]. When I started looking at the intersection of psychology and public policy, I was immediately drawn towards social policy in general.

As I started studying all of this I was really struck by the fact that many of the people in positions of power were not people that looked like me. There were a lot of white men, and the way that they even talked about what it meant to be somebody living in poverty, or trying to understand the racial impacts of different types of policies, really struck me very early on as not being properly aligned in the way that I would have thought about that. I think that's part of what really drew me towards looking at questions around poverty and psychology early on.

I realized that very often in the world of public policy, the people that are making decisions about other groups are not members of those groups. And they're trying to understand: "What do people want/what do people need?" Psychology can be a way for us to shift the framing of some of those questions and try to ask the right question and consider solutions that are more appropriate for particular contexts.

I have done some work on self-affirmation as a tool for helping people cope with the stigma of poverty in particular. What we found is that people, in the right situation, were interested in learning more about free tax preparation. I think often the assumption is that people aren't aware of different programs with different policies that potentially could be beneficial. What our research suggests is that the stigma of poverty can be so overwhelming that it trumps shorter-term decisions that people might make, that might give them longer-term impacts.

That's something that happens to people because they're human, not because they're experiencing poverty, or because they are a member of some group. I think that type of research really helped me think about how more broadly we can consider this framework of the assumptions that we are making about how people behave under different circumstances.

We were inspired by some research that looked at similar questions with respect to race. It was showing that allowing someone an opportunity to engage in a self-affirmation task could decrease the racial achievement gap as measured by GPA comparing blacks to whites. We were interested if that could serve a similar function in the context of poverty.

We [did the research] in a soup kitchen. We had people tell us a story of when they felt successful or proud. We just asked them, "Tell us what caused it, how you felt, what happened afterward." They did it in a room alone, we had a tape recorder and they just recounted this briefly. Typically people took two or three minutes and they talked about something that had happened at work or they talked about their kids, and it was most important that people generated it for themselves.

I couldn't affirm someone else, and I couldn't just put someone in a positive mood. It was really important that people generated this on their own. So then, in the studies, we found that the positive impact happened for the people that had done that task versus the task that we thought was more neutral.

I was a Ph.D. student at [Princeton], going to a soup kitchen. And most of my dissertation data I collected in this way. The dynamic was really interesting because I was coming from this elite institution, but also being a black woman, I was someone people could identify with a little more. I worked with some collaborators on that project, and I was the only black woman on the team, so I think that it just gave me a very unique lens with which to approach the work.

I was doing something that these folks weren't used to doing on a regular basis, which was having someone listen to their experiences, and tell them about their lives. I think that the combination of those things made it really possible to do that work.