The power of natural hair in the natural environment

The journey of it all is a bit ironic. In the third grade, my entire school called me “jacket-head.” I had recently relocated from the culturally rich Bay Area in California to a tiny, almost entirely, white country town in the Central Valley. A head full of two-strand twists, decorated with colorful barrettes and bows, is a style considered a rite of passage for young Black girls. However, it was not a common, nor welcomed, sight in this new place. I was bullied every day, by classmates, teachers and even school administration. These were some of the toughest days of my life, and I was only 7.

The only way to stop the pain was to hide my hair. I began pulling my jacket up over my head, hoping that if my tormentors could no longer see my hair, they could start seeing me. I pleaded with my mom every morning to ditch the twists and ponytails. I wanted my hair to swing like the white girls. I wanted it to hang down my back like my teacher’s.

Eventually, the bullying stopped. The impact of the trauma, though, is something I still carry, as I learn to embrace my distinctive mane.

As a young professional, I found myself at the center of torment all over again. I was a wildlife biologist — a career field predominately male and white. Now, I just wanted to hide my hair to blend in. I would walk around the office, attempting to be productive, but was instead constantly interrupted to talk about my new “neat” hairstyle, which, essentially, was just the same style after a lengthy session with a curling iron. Discussions were halted by inquirers wondering how I got my hair to twist the way it did. And my personal favorite: the time a co-worker decided that I should know that his aunt wears wigs (and, no, we weren’t already talking about wigs). On Sunday nights, I contemplated what hairstyle I could wear for the week that would both fit under a hardhat for field work, but also not delay our morning all-staff meeting with questions and investigative stares. Some days, I considered being a jacket-head.

One Monday morning, I sat in for the first time on the monthly district manager’s meeting as a representative of the wildlife department. In addition to preparing my report on current terrestrial survey projects, and being ready to respond to planning requests and deadlines, I also had to prepare my response about my hair. As an outdoor professional and Black woman, my hairdo often changes with the seasons. Over the weekend, I opted for a more winter-friendly style, allowing my tresses to naturally kink in the cooler temperatures. Despite my excitement to finally be sitting at the table with the forest’s decision makers, I knew my colleagues wouldn’t look past my mundane adjustment. I rehearsed replies for inquiries and tried to muster up the courage to demand we move on. It was a difficult place to be, but a pivotal point in my growth in a field that still has a lot of work to do. The questions came; the meeting was delayed. And though I commanded the professionalism I deserved, I was reminded of the uphill battle ahead of me if I remained committed to being a trailblazer in the environmental sector.