In a rapidly changing landscape, a Mount Rainier icon gets a new life

The renovation of the Paradise Inn’s 1920 wing — called the Annex — and its Snowbridge, which connects to the main lodge (built in 1917), demonstrates some of the preservation challenges in this landscape. Long before the inn and for millennia, what we now call Paradise and Rainier have been an integral part of the land and lives of local tribes like the Nisqually. Now some 1.2 million people a year from all over the world come to Paradise to gawk, hike and photograph the mountain from its front yard.

At more than a mile high (5,410 feet), its summer meadows and wildflowers are well known. The old inn is a place where some people can relax or spend the night in comfort. A recent lunch of buffalo burger and a “volcanic” vegan mac ’n’ cheese pleased palates ready for sustenance in its dining room. The inn is also an oasis, for now, from Wi-Fi, cell service and television. The only working phones are a few pay ones in the lobby.

The Paradise Inn and Annex at Mount Rainier National Park in Ashford, Washington, on May 17, 2019.

It is also an example of reuse of local materials. The lodge’s main room, with its spectacular high ceiling, features beams of Alaska yellow cedar harvested from timber left from an old forest fire nearby. The lodge is a National Historic Landmark and the Annex renovations included some elaborate efforts to maintain the visible integrity of the historic structure, while upgrading it. The park service has stringent standards for such work. John O’Conner of Korsmo Construction of Tacoma, site superintendent of the 19-month Annex renovation, gave visitors a tour of the interior during the inn’s grand reopening. Beyond new, more energy-efficient windows that look like the originals, removal of false ceilings, new utilities, seismic upgrading, upgrades to its electric systems and plumbing, and refurbished bedrooms, he showed off the lodge’s new basement.

Becky Rowe, from the National Park Service, emerges from the "hobbit hole" after checking out renovations in the basement at the Paradise Inn and Annex at Mount Rainier National Park, in Ashford, Washington on May 17, 2019. The original basement had an unfinished dirt floor, and suffered from decades of water damage from poor drainage. A new concrete foundation was poured and new electrical, plumbing, and fire suppression and alarm systems installed.

The old Annex sat on a stone foundation. The structure was leaning because of uneven winter snow build-ups on either side during the past century. So the 20,000-square-foot building was lifted with jacks off the ground and a new concrete foundation was built underneath. Since year-round melt off from the mountain flows right under the lodge — a “river,” O’Conner calls it — that water has now been safely channeled. “It’s been flowing there for 6,000 years,” he said. “We weren’t going to change it,” but they could make sure it wouldn’t do long-term damage to the structure.