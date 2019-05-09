Reports of hate crimes and bias have surged in Seattle since 2012

In addition to frequent reports of hate crimes targeted at the LGBTQ community in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and crimes based on racial and ethnic animus downtown, the auditor, David Jones, said that people with disabilities, those who speak limited English and homeless people are particularly vulnerable to attacks motivated by bias.

From 2017 to 2018, SPD saw a 25 percent increase in hate crimes and reports of bias, marking at least the sixth straight year with an increase.

At the same time, convictions based on bias incidents seen as criminal are rare — with just 37 out of 398 reported cases of “malicious harassment” or a hate crime resulting in criminal consequences.

In response, Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who requested the analysis be done, announced Thursday that she would begin conversations around making it easier to prosecute hate crimes.

“With the divisive rhetoric coming daily from the [Trump] administration, a rise in white nationalism, and the cowardly violence of domestic terrorism, it’s not enough to know that these crimes are being committed,” Herbold said in a statement. “Now that we have a better picture of the trends, it’s incumbent on leaders and allies to take action to prevent, respond, investigate and prosecute hate crimes.”

In analyzing hate crimes and bias, the auditor split incidents into three categories: bias incidents that were not criminal, such as a shouted slur; crimes that were deemed to involve bias, but were not solely motivated by it; and hate crimes or “malicious harassment,” when the incident was motivated by the victim’s race, gender, sexuality, housing status or another class the police department deems as vulnerable to bias.

All three categories saw triple-digit increases since 2012.

The spike may be due, in part, to more community reports and an improved system of tracking such incidents in the Seattle Police Department. In fact, the auditor wrote, “Jurisdictions that report more hate crimes are typically seen as leaders in hate crime response efforts because high reporting can indicate law enforcement is prioritizing these crimes.”

In July 2017, the Seattle Police Department adjusted its classification system so that officers would no longer put “unknown” when asked if bias was involved or not. The department also added more categories that could be subject to bias crimes, including age, marital status, parental status and political ideology.

Indeed, in her response to the audit, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best described the department as “a model for responding to and preventing hate crimes and other bias-involved incidents.”