Saving Seattle's last 'exceptional' trees means getting to know them

Moon Callison, communications manager of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, said it’s difficult to nail down a specific number of exceptional trees as new ones are added to the list each year. She says the city often learns about exceptional trees only during development processes or from resident complaints.

“We get comments from residents concerned about exceptional trees from all over the city,” Callison says by email. “Often, those comments are prompted by a development proposal that would potentially remove a tree, particularly if a project had a public notice.”

Volunteers Jim Davis, left, and Andrea Wount, both of Seattle, measure the trunk of a tree at Magnuson Park in Seattle on May 19, 2019. "Our trees have so much power, they need a voice," Davis says. "We can help."

That’s where the tree librarians come in: Backed by PlantAmnesty, Seattleites hoping to protect the exceptional trees that remain have launched The Last 6,000, an initiative working to catalog the 6,000 or so they estimate exist throughout the city. That number came from a 2016 tree canopy measurement conducted by the University of Vermont that found that 6,338 trees with a diameter larger than 30 inches remained in the city. That diameter alone can qualify a tree as “exceptional” (or what the campaign calls “majestic”). Members hope to count 1,000 of them by the end of 2019.

“There is no street-level data from that study, and no satellite images have been assessed since then,” the campaign’s website adds. “Therefore, we don't have a good picture or current data of how many, what species, the state of health and where these majestic trees currently live in our city.”

The campaign’s website allows any visitor to add trees to PlantAmnesty’s list; over 200 submissions have been received since the website opened at the beginning of April. The tree librarians hope to help identify and verify these submissions. Interest in the project seems to be growing: The Last 6000’s Instagram account, which offers initiative updates and pictures of cataloged trees, has about 500 followers.

PlantAmnesty Executive Director Dominic Barrera says the idea came from one of their group’s members sometime last year after reading the results of the University of Vermont study.

Trees get cut in Seattle every week — often for redevelopment — and neighborhood groups are increasingly rallying around particularly beloved specimens, such as a tulip tree in Queen Anne. It’s how Gardiner first got interested in tree activism herself: In 2015, a ginkgo tree in her own neighborhood was threatened by developers. While she couldn’t save it, the experience led her to launch Keep Ballard Trees Standing, which in turn introduced her to other tree lovers in the city, such as the late PlantAmnesty founder Cass Turnbull.

Now that she’s learned the names of the trees herself and is passing that knowledge on to others, Gardiner says she’s hoping others will work to protect them. After all, they can’t protect themselves; she says when things are tough for other species like humans, it’s easy to pack up and just leave.

“But not the trees,” she says. “The trees stay where they are. You have to admire a tree because it’s the only major living thing that has to thrive where it’s at.”