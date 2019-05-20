In Seattle fashion exhibits: Who wore it better?

But locals have always paid careful attention to clothes, ever since Coast Salish peoples wove garments and hats from cedar bark. While the goal might not have been a runway show, clothing makers have long been striving to address the specific climate challenges of our region (such as arriving at the office in dry pants). Conversely, high fashion is often deliberately impractical — a feast for the eyes, but a logistical nightmare for the body. So how might these distinct design approaches compare if pitted against each other?

Suddenly, we have the perfect test environment.

Two major fashion exhibits landed at Seattle cultural museums this month, mere blocks from each other. In one corner, wearing multiple layers and water-repellent shoes, we have Seattle Style: Fashion/Function. This is the hometown favorite, reveling in innovation spurred by climate, knowing far too much about wicking fabrics, appreciating the pliability of garments tailor-made for hiking and skiing, and slightly defensive about grunge fashion.