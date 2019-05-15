Seattle's hometown film hero opens SIFF again

“It just meant an enormous amount to be asked the first time,” Shelton says of first opening night slot, when Your Sister’s Sister opened SIFF in 2012. “It really felt like a celebration of not just me, but of the entire local filmmaking community.”

Now, Sword of Trust is a celebration of a different sort and it finds the writer/director setting another type of precedent. The film marks the first feature Shelton has made outside of the Northwest (it was shot on location in Birmingham, Alabama). “Seattle’s in my blood and bones,” Shelton says. “But even though it wasn’t my region, shooting Sword of Trust felt like a triumph of regional filmmaking. About half of the crew was Birminghamers, and it felt like a tight-knit temporary family.”

Character-rooted humor is one of Shelton’s trademarks, and Sword of Trust veers closer to flat-out farce than any of her previous features. The film follows Mel (Marc Maron), a pawn shop owner who winds up in an unlikely partnership with a couple (Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins) looking to unload an artifact that may or may not confirm the South’s victory in the Civil War.

For all of the belly laughs embedded in the movie, however (and there are quite a few), there’s a definite sense of affection for her characters, who are just endearing and/or silly enough to sidestep offensive stereotyping. “It was an enormous challenge,” Shelton admits. “We spent a lot of time observing the local culture and trying to embed ourselves there.”

That said, the movie's very funny characters are colorful deep-South denizens chasing down a sword to add credibility to their very outré conspiracy theories. Those timelier satiric elements aren’t accidental. “I wasn’t trying to go super-heavy-handed with the commentary, but I did want to touch on the situation with our Conspiracy Theorist-in-Chief. I’m happy to have explored that a little bit, and it doesn’t seem to have gotten less relevant since we initially filmed the movie.”



Sword of Trust serves as an engaging showcase for Maron, whose weary pawnshop-owning protagonist fits the actor/comedian’s own scruffy, lived-in personality like a workman’s worn glove (the character was written specifically for Maron by Shelton). The two met when he interviewed Shelton for an episode of his WTF with Marc Maron podcast four years ago, and she’s worked frequently with Maron ever since, directing episodes of his sitcom, Maron, and GLOW, the Netflix series that features Maron as a regular.

“We’ve been trying to write a project together for a while, but we could never get in the same room for long enough,” she says. “Finally he told me, ‘If you have an idea for a movie you want to write by yourself, and you want me in it, just write a part for me and I’ll do it.’”

Shelton’s about as local as a local filmmaker can get. Born and raised in Seattle, she frequented SIFF as a teenager. She also gained early exposure to cinema, thanks to her parents’ fondness for film. “They weren’t filmmakers, but they were very smart film lovers,” she notes.

Viewings of Truffaut’s Jules and Jim (her mother’s favorite film) and Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories opened Shelton’s eyes to the craft and technique of filmmaking. “There were certain moments in those films that just caught my breath, where I felt the filmmaking,” she recalls. “I just popped out of the story as a viewer and thought about that [director] making that decision, whether it was where they placed freeze frames, or where they cut a scene. And I thought about why it was affecting me. That was the first inkling in me of wanting to express myself as a filmmaker.”