The Star Lite swap meet flickers out in Lakewood

In 2004, the 13-acre plot was bought by Hank Bardon, a tall man with wispy black hair. Bardon walked into the indoor area of the swap meet during Memorial Day weekend, wearing a black buttoned-up shirt with red crosses that looked like it was bought right there and then.

“Do you have more change?” a vendor asks Bardon in Spanish.

“Yeah, whatcha got?” Bardon asks while holding a wad of cash in one hand. “Mo’ fives, mo’ bettah [sic],” he says, making change.

In early May a sign was posted at the entrance of Star Lite informing vendors they had 30 days to vacate. The News Tribune in Tacoma reported in November that Davis Development Services proposed to redevelop the site.

Hank Bardon helps a vendor break cash into smaller bills on the last day of the Star Lite Swap Meet.

Brynn Grimley, Lakewood’s communications manager, said zoning certifications and other permits had been submitted for review.

“Typically developers do not submit these materials or go to this level of planning (and financial expense) unless they know they will become owner of a property,” Grimley said.

But Bardon doesn’t explain why he’s selling Star Lite, only that he is looking for a bigger plot of land in the south end — Federal Way, perhaps? — to relocate the swap meet.

“But not Seattle,” he says gruffly, before walking away.

Not everyone believes the Star Lite will have a second life.

“It’s not really known where it's going,” says vendor Hector Titla. “I think he could have done more, be more prepared, have a space ready for all of us,” he says about Bardon.

Titla was busy selling his jarritos — handmade painted clay cups and tea sets — while his daughter sold traditional Mexican clothing. A sound system played cumbias, bandas and rancheras. The weather was 70 degrees last Sunday and an aroma of aguas frescas (fruit juices), fresas con crema (strawberries and cream), sliced mangoes and elotes (juicy corn on the cob with mayo, dusted with cheese and chili powder) hung throughout the Star Lite.

Titla has been a vendor here for years. It’s where he taught his children how to “do something” for themselves: selling trinkets and Mexican products.

“This is the good month,” he explains, pointing out that closing at the unofficial beginning of summer is extra tough on his business.

Last Sunday, everything was on sale at discount prices, as vendors rushed to get rid of their products, unsure of where or if they could store things. Some vendors simply opted to pack their houses with whatever product remained.