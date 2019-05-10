Stereotype-busting is a two-way street for police, immigrant families in this Seattle program

During their attendance at Seattle’s Immigrant Family Institute — a program launched three years ago by educators who noticed a sharp increase in East African youth involved in the juvenile justice system — families spend weeks talking with police officers, especially those who are new and on patrol, about common misconceptions that each group has about the other. The program, which runs for four hours each Saturday, is voluntary for both families and Seattle police.

Amelia Derr, one of the co-founders of the program and a professor of social work at Seattle University, and José Manuel Vasquez, a specialist with the city’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, explained that based on community feedback, they chose to focus specifically on immigrant youth 10 to 14 years old.

On a recent Saturday at Neighborhood House, a social services agency in West Seattle, for example, mothers — some of whom wore traditional head scarves — sat with children, fathers, and officers.

In the large conference hall there was constant chatter in Spanish, Vietnamese, Oromo and Somali, as translators worked with the families. A board set to the side had written guidelines: "Don’t make fun of people" — for name, accent or any reason; "respect differences"; "step out of your comfort zone."

The group listened to a former crack addict tell his story about how he became involved in the juvenile justice system.

Keith Hedgepeth, the former drug addict, had run away from home 13 times, he said. His stepfather abused him. He stole to support his drug habit.

“I’ve experienced everything that a kid can and will experience in their life,” he said.

“But now I’m on the other side,” Hedgepeth said confidently, noting that he’s been clean for five years. People in the room clapped.

“I’m pretty much an example that a kid can look at and see there are no excuses to being successful,” he said.