Who is responsible for WA’s homeless teens? Often, no one

As the conflict at home festered, A.S. dropped out of school and was intermittently homeless. He was arrested for a string of minor offenses, including truancy, until finally his father refused to pick him up following his release from detention — a situation hundreds of Washington youths face each year. “I’ve kind of been on my own since then,” said A.S., now 24.

In some ways, A.S. was fortunate: He got a rare spot in one of the state’s only long-term housing programs for homeless minors, Cocoon House in Everett, where he lived until turning 18. Although he has since experienced brief periods of homelessness, today he has a job, an apartment and dreams of becoming a personal trainer. “I’m trying to get on my feet,” he said.

Many homeless teens aren’t as lucky. Instead, they find themselves falling through the cracks.

Somebody is supposed to be responsible for the teens because they are minors. Often no one is. In those cases, youths have limited options.

Only a handful of homeless shelters in the state are licensed for unaccompanied youths under 18, and they must obtain a parent’s permission for a child to stay beyond three days. Funding restrictions force most shelters to limit stays to a few weeks, leading youths to “hop” from shelter to shelter.

Parents kicking children out and teens running away are top causes of youth homelessness, yet the state offers few timely resources to support families in conflict. And when home isn’t safe or parents refuse to allow their children to come back, Child Protective Services rarely steps in, say shelter providers and advocates.

Some kids end up surviving on their own until they turn 18, when they can sign themselves up for a variety of housing programs that offer more freedom and fewer rules.

Those gaps leave younger homeless teens in a dangerous limbo. Even a few nights on the street, where pimps and drug dealers quickly prey on the young, set kids up to be assaulted, arrested or become victims of sex trafficking, studies show.

“Most folks, our defenses won’t even let us imagine what it’s really like to be outside all night long surrounded by predators,” said Jim Theofelis, executive director of A Way Home Washington. “Two or three nights on the street, the impact of that trauma, we have a completely different young person.”

Halting that downward trajectory is essential to resolving Washington’s homelessness crisis. Roughly half of homeless adults in King County first became homeless as children or young adults.

"If you want to end adult homelessness,” Theofelis said, “you are going to have to end youth and young adult homelessness.” His organization has launched an initiative to eliminate youth and young adult homelessness in four Washington counties.

The population of homeless K-12 students in Washington more than doubled in the past decade, hitting nearly 41,000 children in 2016-17 — the sixth highest in the country — according to Building Changes. Three out of five homeless students are children of color.

Nationwide, an estimated 1 in 30 adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 — or about 700,000 children — experience homelessness in a year, according to a 2017 study by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago.

Recognizing the shortage of options for homeless minors, King County last fall began targeting homelessness specifically among school-age children, with the goal of intervening before kids and families become chronically homeless. The county's most recent point-in-time survey shows a drop in youth homelessness. A similar program in Snohomish County, set to launch late this year, will assign “permanency navigators” to assist minors at risk of homelessness in the juvenile justice and other systems.

These county efforts are getting a head start on the state’s ambitious goal of ensuring that by then end of 2020 no youths are homeless upon leaving juvenile detention, foster care and inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment.

As the state pushes to end youth homelessness, advocates are calling for the new Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), which took over the state’s child welfare system last July, to take a more active role.

Today, when homeless teens can’t reunite with family, it’s unclear whose job it is to care for them until they become adults, said DeAnn Adams, who oversees residential services for minors at Friends of Youth in Kirkland.

“I don’t think anybody is really sure who should own that role,” she said.

Youths “shelter hop” to dodge time limits.

In most shelters, teens run into strict limits on how long they can stay: from 21 days to 60 days, depending on the source of funding.

Those time limits are not realistic for many, say shelter managers, who sometimes use private dollars to allow kids to stay longer.

"It’s just silliness, in my mind,” said Bridget Cannon, director of youth services at Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho. “To think that a youth’s homeless situation is going to be solved in 21 days, 30 days, is just an unrealistic expectation.”

Cannon oversees the Crosswalk shelter in Spokane, one of the few overnight teen shelters in Eastern Washington. She acknowledges that growing up in shelters is far from ideal. But for 16- and 17-year-olds who can’t go home and aren’t placed in foster care, “where do they go?”

For many youths, “shelter hopping” is the answer — moving to another shelter, where the clock starts over. With each move, they must change case managers, mental health counselors, schools and other sources of stability.

“We are constantly in the situation of sending kids to the next shelter,” said Rachel Mathison, director of programs at Cocoon House, which offers both short- and long-term housing for minors. “That's not how a kid should live. And then school — how's a 15-year-old who's shelter hopping from King County to Bellingham supposed to stay in school?”

Longer-term options are in short supply. Cocoon House hosts 13 of the roughly 25 transitional living spots in Western Washington for homeless minors who are either not parents themselves or aren’t in foster care. Mathison said she sometimes must leave beds empty, because she can’t pay enough to hire and retain sufficient staff to supervise the youths around the clock.

Shelters work to reunite young people with family whenever possible, and the majority eventually go home. But those efforts can take longer than a few weeks, staffers say.

Sometimes parents need extra time to secure a job or an apartment so that a child can return home permanently. And sometimes it’s the youth working to hold the family together.

Mathison recalled a young woman at Cocoon House who each morning brought breakfast to her mother, who lived in her car. After eight months, the daughter finally landed a job and could afford a place for both of them.

In other cases, the conflicts that drove a teen from the home have been building for years and are not easily resolved, said Friends of Youth’s Adams.

If a youth has reached the point where staying in a shelter “seems more desirable than staying at home, you are often talking about pretty complex, deep-seated challenges,” Adams said. “Within three weeks, how much complete transformation are you able to effect?”