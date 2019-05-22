In Yakima, ICE Air flights bring money, fear and division

There is also the matter of city funding. Robert Peterson, manager of Yakima Air Terminal, explained that the airport makes approximately $200 in landing fees whenever a large plane, such as the Boeing 737 aircrafts carrying immigrants, land there. Peterson and Moore also say the approximately $18 million in federal grant funding the city has received in the past eight years would be at risk if they followed in King County’s footsteps.

Others, however, are less concerned about possible monetary losses.

It’s the “same old story, profit over people,” said Michele Nelson Janke of the Yakima Immigrant Response Network.

Members of the group say they will continue to observe ICE Air flights, which land approximately twice a week after Swift Air provides the airport with 24-hour notice. The organization says airport officials so far have not prevented them from doing so, but that they believe the group's presence makes a difference in the way detainees are treated and to the detainees themselves.

When the detainees see the observers and their sign, they may think, “Maybe there’s somebody out there that really cares about them in the Yakima community,” one member said, noting that the group already has raised certain issues to Moore, such as whether detainees have access to toilets.

“Let’s treat them like human beings; they’re not animals,” she added. (Moore confirmed the detainees have bathroom access though they remain shackled.)

There have been some reports of abuse during these flights. In 2017, dozens of passengers joined a class-action lawsuit and sued the federal government over the alleged mistreatment.

That same year, passengers on an ICE Air flight from El Paso to Somalia, including some from King County, were allegedly beaten, kicked, threatened, denied access to the bathroom and placed in full-body restraints. According to the UW Center for Human Rights report, some of those denied access to bathrooms reportedly soiled themselves in their seats.

Prior to the arrival of the ICE Air flights, advocates have had some success in limiting ICE's operations in the area. In February, for example, Yakima County agreed to no longer hold inmates for ICE after they are eligible to be released from jail, the result of an effort led by Columbia Legal Services and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. Yakima County, however, continues to have an intergovernmental agreement with the federal government, which permits the county jail to hold people when they are brought in by immigration officers.

With regard to ICE Air flights, Columbia Legal Services attorney Alfredo Gonzalez says his organization is still exploring options.

“The city is complicit in human rights abuses by allowing ICE to use the airport,” Gonzalez said. “This is a fundamental moral issue.”

“The city’s actions are having a chilling effect on our large immigrant community,” he said. “Our hope is the city of Yakima values the safety and contribution of our immigrant community and will stop participating in the deportations of our families.”

City Manager Moore said he has heard from community members concerned about the flights. Some worry that the flights will lead to more immigration officials on the ground. Moore said the agency has assured him that isn’t the case.

Mike Gempler of the Washington Growers League, which provides labor and employment services for agricultural employers, said agriculture business owners seem to understand that “there’s been no real change in policy” and that so-called I-9 audits, which check for undocumented immigrants working in agricultural fields, will continue at the same rate they had before the flights began landing.

Mary Lopez, a community organizer with OneAmerica, takes video of shackled ICE detainees boarding the Swift Air flight.

But Rocío Carrión, a 32-year-old recipient of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and a member of a committee that advises the Yakima City Council on issues of inclusivity, says she and others fear damage to the reputation of the region may have already been done.

Carrión says she’s heard others refer to Yakima as the “deportation city.” She and other members of the committee plan to “challenge the city council and push them to figure out another solution.” Carrión noted, however, that last year’s debate on whether to make Yakima a so-called sanctuary city proved controversial and was ultimately dropped.

If the Yakima City Council meeting on Tuesday is any indication, debates surrounding the ICE Air flights in the Central Washington community could also prove to be heated.

“If King County can stop the flights from Seattle, so can Yakima,” one person declared at the city’s most recent council meeting.

About 50 people sitting in the pews erupted in applause. Mayor Kathy Coffey asked that they stop.

“We need border control, but it needs to be rational and humane,” another person testified. Another member of the community compared the ICE Air flights to “Gestapo tactics.”

“This does not represent our values here in Central Washington,” cried another.

“My family doesn’t even want to drive by the airport anymore,” another person said.

“It’s all about money,” said one person. “A few big shots are making a lot of money off of locking people up, and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.”

The most emotional testimony came from Celena Barajas, who, with heavy sighs, testified that she had been “personally victimized by ICE.”

Her own father had been deported to Mexico, she explained. He died there, she said, alone. Barajas broke down in tears.

“It’s painful. It’s painful,” she cried, referring to both her dad’s passing and the ICE Air flights. “I see my dad in those people and these are humans.”

The Yakima Immigrant Response Network asked that the city council adopt a resolution that would stop the ICE Air flights.

“Shut it down! Shut it down!” the crowd shouted.

City Councilmember Kay Funk asked that the matter be taken up at a later meeting.

But no other council member voted in favor of discussing the ICE Air flights at a later date.