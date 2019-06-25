How one city council district could swing Seattle politics

Contained within those boundaries are conflicts and contradictions that seem to tell a larger story about Seattle. The district is home to large swaths of both renters and single-family homeowners. It hosts one of the city's largest employers and economic drivers in the University of Washington, and yet is often associated with youth homelessness. It's dense with immigrant-owned businesses, many of which worry about the rising cost of doing business.

The debates that unfold there have a way of seeping outward. There's the now-tabled 35th Avenue bike lane, a stretch of road that most of Seattle does not use, but which has become indicative of Seattle's larger fights around bike and car infrastructure. There's the opening of a new Sound Transit Link light rail station and the challenges of preparing for the resulting increased foot traffic. There's the question of whether to allow taller buildings on the Ave, a debate defined by the familiar struggle to balance the need for new housing with the concerns of small business owners.

It's fitting, then, that the 10 people running to represent the district in this fall's Seattle City Council election span the shades of politics that have shaped the city in the modern era: a socialist, an urbanist, a unionist, a small business owner, a so-called pragmatist — each representing a vision for what it means to be a progressive in a West Coast city.

"It's — what am I doing about those challenges we share as part of a larger community, and how are they specifically manifesting in the district that I represent?" said Mark Crawford, interim executive director of U District Partnership (UDP).

With the April exit of Councilmember Rob Johnson, the race is not a referendum on an incumbent, but, say observers, on the broader direction of the city. And, depending on how the math of the other district races plays out, District 4 is well positioned to be the city council's swing district. If the body is to have a new tilt in any particular direction — be it a more moderate body, one with two or more socialists or any number of other shifts — there's a good chance that will be reflected in the winner of District 4.

"As goes District 4 goes the city is not an unreasonable mantra," said Ben Anderstone, a political consultant.

While the candidates are a diverse bunch, they do largely agree on one thing: District 4 voters are frustrated and mostly about homelessness. Candidate Heidi Stuber estimates 70 percent of the conversations she has with people while knocking on doors throughout the district are about homelessness.

And while candidates report that there is a contingent of constituents calling for the "Seattle is Dying" approach — namely, shipping homeless people to a south Puget Sound prison island — they generally agree that calls for action can be classified as urgent, but empathetic.

"Every now and then, of course, we get someone that says something that is kind of off base, but for the most part people want compassionate solutions to the homelessness crisis," said Emily Myers, a candidate who's finishing her Ph.D. in pharmacology at the University of Washington. "They want to feel like their money is being put towards actual solutions and not Band-Aids."

Homelessness isn’t the only issue the candidates are addressing. In fact, candidate Alex Pedersen, once a legislative aide to former Councilmember Tim Burgess, said for a time that the fight over 35th Avenue's proposed bike lane overtook homelessness as the number one issue he heard about.

While there may be agreement on the problems, the way in which the candidates say they will approach them varies. With an understanding that no single neighborhood in this many-faceted district can deliver a council victory, the task at hand is to convince voters that their brand of politics is the best, for the most people — be they young, old, rich, poor, renter, homeowner.

Pedersen has seized the mantle of "accountability" — a word that capitalizes on broad voter dissatisfaction and lays blame for the city's seemingly intractable issues at the current city council's feet.

He's seen by his opponents as the most conservative among them — cautious on bike lanes, taxes, incursions into the city's single-family zones. He emphasizes incrementalism and potholes, the catch-all for "back to basics" governing.

Pedersen, of course, rejects that he's conservative — a battle his former boss, Burgess, also fought — arguing he just wants results. "I was really fortunate to come out with this message of accountability, which to [voters] means listening, transparency, results," Pedersen said.

So far, his message seems to be working: He's raised the most money, and even his opponents largely acknowledge that Pedersen is leading the pack. During a recent afternoon door-belling in Wedgwood, the support he received from residents was near unanimous. Their skepticism of a solicitor on their doorstep often vanished at the mention of the city council and the pledge to hold its members more accountable.