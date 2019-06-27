Things to do in Seattle

Existential comedy duo Mandy and Bebe (Nancy Cranbourne and Wade Madsen) perform together for the first time in over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Wade Madsen)

From the Ridiculous to the Sublime

Ask old-school Seattleites if they remember performance duo Mandy and Bebe, and they get a dreamy look on their face ... “Oh they were so funny,” they’ll say. The brainchild of longtime Seattle choreographer Wade Madsen and dancer Nancy Cranbourne, the pair return to the stage together after some 12 years, performing the same enchanted comedy that earned them fans way back when. The new installment is called “This is It,” and features Mandy (Cranbourne) doing her Hollywood starlet schtick, peppered with deep thoughts about life and death. Her sidekick, Bebe (Madsen), plays along, speaking in French-inflected nonsense that only Mandy truly understands. Together the two engage in a strange and wondrous dance that leads to some pretty big existential insights. And that’s just the “ridiculous” part of the evening. The “sublime” comes in the second half, when a group of dancers presents Madsen’s contemporary piece, “Looking Back at Itself.” The work is a little spooky — during a recent rehearsal Madsen explained it’s as if these white-faced characters have been gathering dust in an attic for a long time. They stumble and stomp, getting reacquainted with their limbs, and seem to be in search of something they used to hold close. They cringe at unexplained noises above, find solace in each other and eventually break free. Like you do. –B.D.

If you go: PONCHO Concert Hall at Cornish College (710 E. Roy St.), June 27-29 at 8 p.m. ($20-$27)