With wildfires looming, a Seattle artist speaks for the trees

“Distress Signal” is one of three installations in a new temporary exhibit called The Smoke Season (on view through September 15) by Seattle artist Ted Youngs. A Washington state native, Youngs (48) enlisted architects, engineers, forestry workers, the Department of Natural Resources and the Pacific Science Center to help him realize his vision — an effort that, he says, was much easier than “bringing three million people out to the forests” to see wildfire damage firsthand. The project anticipates the increased wildfires predicted to hit the Pacific Northwest this summer ; the title is a reference to the so-called fifth season now experienced in the Northwest (fall, winter, spring, summer, smoke).

“We get that monochromatic sky in August,” Youngs says. “It’s all gray tones with ash in the air, and the sun looks like a red puck in the sky.” Alarmed by the “new normal” of smoke blanketing the city, wafting in from fires in Eastern Washington and British Columbia, Youngs hopes his installations — which stand in stark contrast to the mod, clean lines of Seattle Center — convey the immediacy of the climate crisis, and the need for action. “I wanted to bring in the trees and let them speak for themselves,” he says.

Seen through the glass floor at the top of the Space Needle, Ted Youngs’ “Distress Signal” is a cry for help spelled out in 40-foot-tall burned trees. (Photo by Brangien Davis/Crosscut)

On a grassy expanse along Broad Street, the blackened SOS letters lie prostrate at stiff angles in what translates to 52,000-point font. The whiff of smoke still radiates from the surface, detectable from a half-block away. The bark is burned and missing in patches, revealing pale, pristine skin beneath. Despite the extensive time and machinery required to get the 10 tons of trees in place, they appear hastily thrown together, as if in an emergency. “The distress signal has always been about expressing grave concerns, with urgency,” Youngs says. “So you’re not worrying about perfect joinery.”

People rest on the dead trees, eating sandwiches out of plastic bags, scrolling through their phones, looking at a map. “There’s a tragedy that’s built into the piece,” Youngs says. “We’re so close — we can sit on it — but we just can’t see it.”