According to proponents, methane replaces the use of coal to manufacture methanol, which is turned into plastics and is a major step forward to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It’s a seductive proposition. In one analysis, researchers claim that by replacing coal, the plant could achieve a 40% reduction in greenhouse gases. To meet this goal, the researchers recommend limiting the leakage of methane — otherwise the methane itself will be a major greenhouse gas contributor.

Unfortunately, methane leaks all along the way: during fracking, transportation, processing into methanol and at the point of consumption. An earlier study from the Environmental Defense Fund showed that a methane leak rate of greater than 3% would result in no immediate climate benefits from retiring coal-fired power plants in favor of natural-gas power plants. Recent studies show that Canadian gas producers, who reportedly have lower leakage rates than U.S. producers, are seriously underreporting their leakage. And the Canadian government has pushed back their methane reduction regulations. The likelihood of staying below even 3% is slim.

The reduction in greenhouse gases argument also hinges on replacing coal with methane. But there are plenty of other sources of methanol. Converting oil products such as naphtha and ethane into methanol are the most common methods today. Both are less expensive and much less dirty than coal conversion.

So why use coal at all? Coal became an alternative source of methanol when the price of oil peaked between 2010 and 2014. For a brief time, despite the pollution, it was cost-effective to convert coal into methanol. But that time has passed, and this practice is already in decline. It’s doubtful that exporting methanol to China will replace the shrinking use of coal to produce plastics. If anything, it will compete with cleaner processes, including future technologies that may produce methanol from the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Methanol from fracked gas only serves to delay new, cleaner technologies.

NW Innovation Works has stated that it will voluntarily offset in-state emissions — 1.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year — “far beyond what is required by permitting.” The problem with carbon offsets — a reduction in carbon somewhere meant to compensate for emissions elsewhere — is that methane traps sunlight most intensely over a period of 20 years and, according to experts, is many times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. This gas will accelerate climate change through 2040, exactly the time when we need to be most rapidly reducing emissions. As for being voluntary, the state made these offsets mandatory as part of an early permit.