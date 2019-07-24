Americans assemble: Meet the artist capturing the superhero in all of us

Gowdy photographs the subjects in his studio — one of 125 artist spaces that now occupy the decommissioned immigration building under its new name and mission, Inscape. In the building’s early days, Gowdy’s studio was the Assay Office, where fortune seekers from the Klondike Gold Rush brought their treasure to have its worth assessed. But for Gowdy, gold comes in the form of the personal histories he hears from the people he photographs in superhero costumes.

“The photos are a hook; they’re bright and shiny,” he says, sitting in his studio, where a Captain America helium balloon is slowly sinking from the ceiling. “But it’s really about the stories beneath.”

He asks the subjects: “What is your superpower?” “What is your vulnerability?” “What does it mean to you to be an American?” They each share their individual American story — the survivor of Cambodian genocide, the college student whose Mexican mother was deported in September, the ALS patient helping Microsoft develop eye-triggered technology, the Filipina activist and drag queen who became an American citizen in the very same building as the photo shoot. Turns out the American story is one with countless chapters, twists and turns.

Originally from Indiana, Gowdy came to Seattle 10 years ago. A hobbyist photographer, he was given his first “real” camera in 2011, and landed a gig shooting photos for Seattle Gay News. On his first assignment he took a traditional photojournalistic approach — attempting to be a fly on the wall. But when he brought the photos back to his editor, he says, “We agreed they were really bad.” Then his editor gave him the best advice he says he’s ever received: “Engage people.” On his next shoot (a rave for the “bear” community), instead of trying to be invisible he started asking, “Can I get your picture?” The subjects obliged gleefully and the photos captured the energy of that specific night. “It’s so much better when you let people take control,” Gowdy says. “That’s when they let me in.”

He became the official Seattle Pride photographer in 2011 (and still is), and shot many political fundraisers and events during the campaign to legalize gay marriage. Driven by his interest in politics, Gowdy decided to follow the 2016 presidential campaign trail. He traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire, shooting photos and sleeping in his car. He landed a shot of Bernie Sanders on the cover of Time magazine. He also attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he first encountered the inspiration for The American Superhero project: Vishavjit Singh.

“Captain America with a beard and a turban,” Gowdy says of his first impression. “I hadn’t seen that before — it made an impact.” Singh, who was born in Washington, D.C., and later survived the 1984 Sikh massacre in Delhi, India, adopted the character and costume of Sikh Captain America in 2013, after a white supremacist massacred six Sikhs in a Wisconsin house of worship. His aim was to encourage tolerance and confront stereotypes in a playful way that couldn’t be achieved in street clothes. Gowdy thought Singh’s concept was brilliant in its simplicity. The two met briefly but amid the chaos of the GOP convention, Gowdy didn’t think much more about it.

That is until back in Seattle, in the spring of 2018, Gowdy learned Singh would be in town to launch the Wing Luke Museum exhibit of his illustrations: Wham! Bam! Pow! Cartoons, Turbans and Confronting Hate. He asked Singh to come by his studio so he could take his photo, in costume, against a yellow backdrop. That was going to be that — the portrait of the bearded, turbaned Sikh Captain America would live among Gowdy’s other political shots, including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Ted Cruz, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Pence and Bernie Sanders, as well as their supporters and protesters.