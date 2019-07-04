As, once again, the executive branch finds an excuse for war, this time with Iran, and we contemplate asking tens of thousands of young women and men to give us their lives, don’t we have the responsibility to ensure we’re not wasting their existence, again, as we did in Vietnam and have done with the never-ending wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? What parameters do we use to determine when and how our societal antibodies ought to be deployed? Nature’s example seems to tell us lack of oversight will end in the death of any remaining vestiges of our civil society. We have seen it throughout history: Pinochet, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, Mussolini, Hitler and, of course, George W. Bush have preyed on unfounded fears to use the military as a tool to consolidate political power with the resulting degradation in quality of life for all but a few of the citizenry.

Yet here we are again, contemplating sending our societal antibodies in pursuit of a shadow. All of Europe tells us Iran has abided by the agreement to dismantle its nuclear weapons research, but the U.S. president, who dismisses reports from national security experts about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, suddenly puts full credibility into supposed reports of Iranian aggression. Echoes of lies about the Tonkin Gulf incident and the attack on the USS Maine reverberate in the current stories, and the media repeats them without investigation, again. And again a president surrounded by sycophants with tunnel vision for war sees what he wants to see. The gaslighting begins.

We repeatedly have drawn and redrawn artificial lines across the face of our planet to designate where some people should be and others shouldn’t. We make up and rewrite the rules as we go along and use the military as enforcers of those arbitrarily chosen rules. Ten years later, we ask another generation of antibodies to enforce a completely contradictory rule. One administration tells the Navy to blockade the waters surrounding Cuba while another removes the ships and encourages free trade. Vietnam was our dire enemy at the beginning of my life and is one of our strongest trading partners as I near the end.

The big question: Have the antibodies themselves learned from the past mistakes? Will the military, led by the Joint Chiefs and Pentagon staff, allow themselves to be drawn into unnecessary battles or will they do what others in the current administration have done: simply ignore the illegal orders they receive from the White House? Will they remember the very basics of their oath to protect the country from foreign and domestic threats or send another generation to their deaths in a misunderstanding of their duty?