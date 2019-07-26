Burien takes a new, compassionate approach to criminal justice

In the past six months, a number of programs and services have been introduced in Burien to address the challenges of a changing community while incorporating innovative approaches to criminal justice and human services. In some instances, Burien is leading a transformation of the way Seattle suburbs approach some of the issues that have accompanied the region’s growth.

“I’m pretty happy with the way we’re approaching this,” said Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta. “To me, I’d rather take the compassionate approach,” he said, while acknowledging that he knows the new programs wouldn’t work for everyone.

Speaking of residents, Matta said that as an elected official, he feels “empowered that I can refer them to something.”

“You’re making sure that you’re turning lives around,” Matta said.

This summer saw the introduction of a program known nationwide for successfully breaking the cycle of arrest and incarceration among low-level drug dealers, addicts and prostitutes: Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion. LEAD started in Seattle and has seen enough success that King County Executive Dow Constantine announced last year he was proposing $3.1 million in funding to expand the program into three south King County cities. Burien is the first.

Case managers in the LEAD program are instructed to tailor services for individual drug offenders and to expect relapses or other setbacks. They connect participants with services that help with housing, health care, job training, treatment and mental health support.

The aim is to produce results in what has been characterized by some in the community as a revolving door of offenses and arrests.

“Officers are super frustrated as well by the system,” said Burien Police Chief Theodore Boe. “I have booked this person in jail 20 times, and it’s had no effect. They recognize this is not having the desired effect of changing the behavior.”

“Now we have another option to try to motivate them into solving the underlying issues that are driving the behavior,” Boe continued. “All of it works together.

“Sometimes you have to help somebody up, and I think this gives us an opportunity.”

Burien City Councilmember Austin Bell said he supports LEAD because it contradicts a prevailing view, which sees drug addiction, homelessness and other issues as “a moral failing rather than a systemic issue.” Councilmember Krystal Marx agrees, noting the public can often view those caught up in the criminal justice system as people who have “failed in some way; don’t enable it.”

Judge Laurel Gibson holds community court in Burien on March 11, 2019. The alternative court, launched in February, is a collaboration between King County District Court and the city of Burien.

The LEAD program grew out of court battles in the early 2000s between the Public Defender Association and the Seattle Police Department, which found that a disproportionately high number of African American drug offenders were being sent to prison. Funded by private donors at $950,000 a year, the program launched in 2011 as a four-year experiment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

In 2015, a University of Washington study found that LEAD significantly reduced recidivism, with people in the program 58 percent less likely to be arrested again. In fact, the program was considered such a success that other cities started using it, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Houston, among others.

And now it has come to Burien. Johnny Schilling, a LEAD supervisor for more than two years, has been working on implementing the program in the suburb. Schilling said officers have already identified about 25 people in the community, the vast majority of whom lack stable housing, who could benefit from the program.