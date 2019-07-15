On defeating imposter syndrome to become a tech innovator and mom

This interview has been edited for clarity.

I was born and raised in Hyderabad in India as an only kid. I don't have any siblings, but I have a lot of cousins, most of whom are boys. Almost all of them did some form of engineering, and most of them came to the U.S. or other parts of the world, so they had an influence on me getting into engineering and STEM.

I had this view of, like, “Hey, they're boys and they play cricket.” I'm like "If you can play cricket, I want to play cricket." Right? Because I was the only girl, I didn't have anyone to compare to in my immediate household and compared myself with everybody else around me. That also led me to think, "OK, they're good at engineering. They're having pretty good careers, so of course I can do it, too."

I was really excited to go abroad and study, especially the field of human-computer interaction. I came [to the U.S.] in 2010 for my master's program, went to North Carolina State University.

I didn't quite realize that when you come to pursue your master's, all your classmates are not always your age. I came here and I found people with four years or more experience coming from amazing companies. They just knew what they wanted to do. And here I was clueless compared to them, right?

We have a really big career fair at NC State, and imposter syndrome creeped in. I'm like, "Why would I go and talk to these people? I have zero work experience and I'm two months into my master's." But I did have a few papers that I published when I was an undergrad, [so I thought], "I can speak, so I'm just going to go and speak to them. What's the worst thing that can happen?"

I had my eyes on these big four companies — Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple — because the scale in which they operate and the lives they touch just fascinated me. How many products touch millions and billions of people? It fascinated me that a group of people could work together and impact so many people. I wanted to get into one of these companies to understand and experience that firsthand. I went and spoke to these big companies and surprisingly the folks at Microsoft found my story interesting and, come November, I got an email for an interview.

That was surprising for me, too, because I obviously expected all these guys who had more experience to get it first and then maybe if there are spots open, me. That was my thinking back then. And now when I look back, I'm like, "That's so silly." And I tell the people I mentor, "That's not at all how it works." But back then that's how my head was. People undermine themselves a lot. But when you actually take the first step and start doing it step by step, it's not that big of a deal.