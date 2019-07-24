With rising emissions and over half of commuters still driving alone, we’re not on track. If we’re serious about eliminating climate pollution by 2030, we’ll need to hit this target a decade earlier, which means we’re really not on track. The city is now updating its Commute Trip Reduction plan — which, incidentally, council members will be discussing next Tuesday. It’s a fine plan as far as it goes, but it isn’t really about climate change or even about shifting away from cars per se. It’s a plan whose grand vision is to maintain rush-hour traffic congestion at more or less current levels over the next 15 years. That’s not a battle cry to quicken the pulse.

There are a number of ways the city could strengthen these programs to shift commute habits more rapidly. Currently, an employer falls under the Commute Trip Reduction requirements if at least 100 full-time employees arrive at a single worksite between 6 and 9 a.m. As it turns out, cars emit greenhouse gases at all hours of the day and night, and 100 workers’ travel choices matter whether they end up at one worksite or several. If we care about climate change, not just gridlock, these criteria could use an update. The city could also build on the Commuter Benefits Ordinance to require that large employers not only offer a pretax option, but also provide transit passes outright — as some already do. Finally, right now there aren’t really any consequences for employers that don’t make a good faith effort to meet the targets or comply with the law. These programs could use some teeth.

Fourth, build massive amounts of affordable housing near transit. Where people live in relation to their daily destinations dramatically shapes their travel options. As long as rent is too damn high, low- and moderate-income families will continue to be pushed to the outskirts or out of Seattle altogether, leaving them little choice but to own and drive a car. The city needs to get far more serious about closing the affordable housing gap so that a vast majority of people can afford to live a short and comfortable walk, bike ride, bus or train trip away from everything they need.

Together, actions in these four areas can add up to a rapid shift in how people choose to travel around Seattle. All four build on success and hard work the city already has accomplished: solid transportation infrastructure plans; a track record of boosting transit ridership — and bucking national trends — by investing in transit service; an effective Commute Trip Reduction program; and even an initiative to support community-driven housing and development projects that prevent displacement. We just need to get far more serious about accelerating and funding this good work.

Future generations will look back at the elected leaders of our time and ask: What did they do to avert climate catastrophe? Durkan still has more than two years to make good on being a “Climate Mayor.” The current city council, fresh off pledging support for a Seattle Green New Deal, has six more months to make some waves. At their backs is an energized community of transportation and climate advocates who would love to celebrate tangible progress. Seattle voters, who approved last fall’s statewide carbon fee initiative by a wide margin, have shown that they’re ready for action. Now is not the time for incrementalism. We need our elected officials to lead a transportation revolution.