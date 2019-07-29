GOP leader J.T. Wilcox on farm life, rural values and WA politics

The farm has become a family shrine to family farming. One wonders if the Wilcoxes have ever thrown anything away. Indeed, one might conclude the family carries a hoarding gene, except that everything is well organized. The farm has been in the poultry business since 1920 and was in the dairy business for decades, but sold off that operation in 2008 to focus on eggs. But it looks as if every tool, tin, old wagon and household possession has been kept, labeled and displayed. The original 1909 farm house still stands, a veritable time capsule kept just as they left it when Judson and Elizabeth died in 1970. The house has been maintained and is occasionally opened to visitors who can see the farm kitchen, living room, bedrooms, library — and even Elizabeth’s wedding dress from the 1900s. The walls are covered with family photos. If you want a picture of 19th century people farming in the early 20th, this is it.

The acquisitive preservationist impulse has extended more broadly, too. On the property stand a museum related to the history of the local volunteer firefighters and the original Harts Lake one-room schoolhouse, which was relocated to the farm and restored. The property also has multiple homes where members of the family live. The residential and events areas of the farm feel a bit like a country village, though without the faux theme park sensibility.

A chief challenge, beyond the family artifacts, has been keeping the business going. On an earlier farm tour, J.T. Wilcox told me, “Every generation has been within six months of losing” the farm. “Every generation has had to rebuild it.” The Wilcoxes have had to adapt to survive, through war, depression, changing markets, supplier bankruptcies, evolving standards. They have also innovated: selling precooked eggs, packaging their own milk, going organic, and installing mobile, solar-powered chicken coops. A 1958 Seattle Times story marveled that Wilcox farm employees worked a regular 40-hour week like the rest of us, and declared the Wilcox farm of J.T.’s grandfather’s era “a thing of order and beauty.”