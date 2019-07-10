How children’s clothes preserved in cement capture the mire of the border crisis

During her three-week residency at MadArt, Liu has been submerging the clothing in a thinned cement mixture that allows the details to remain visible. She sets each item out to dry and sees how it shapes up. The still-damp pieces are darker than those arranged on the floor, as if recently dragged through mud.

“Some retain their color,” Liu notes, pointing to a red sweater that now looks grayish pink. She wants to keep their natural form as much as possible. Before they fully harden, she perfects the placement, flattening here, fluffing up there. “There’s a captivating tenderness when you can see the flow of wrinkles and ruffles,” she says. She gently tugs at a dress whose sparkly center flower still glimmers.

When you pick them up, the dried garments feel much lighter than you’d expect, like papier-mâché or a wasp nest. “I’m attracted to contradictory materials,” Liu says. “I like that adding a heavy material to the clothes makes them light and papery.” She says that with cement, the personal items are embedded, yet preserved. “It gives a sense of urgency and stillness at the same time.” There is solidarity in the monochrome garments, too, something about their ranks that suggests resilience.

Beili Liu’s cement-covered children’s clothes rest atop small pieces of wood on the floor of MadArt. A shower of threads strung from the ceiling also has been dipped in cement, adding to the illusion that the clothing is floating.

Before setting them on the floor, Liu photographs each piece of clothing in a square patch of sun shining through the windows. She wants to document each, giving them individuality amid the mass. She then places each garment on tiny blocks so it hovers just above the floor. The floating aspect casts a dark shadow at the edges of the clothes, an unplanned trick of the eye that causes them to look like graphite drawings. Because of this, Liu says, she has decided to draw pictures of the garments as well.

“I like the juxtaposition of the softness of children’s clothing — the way it sits next to kids’ skin — there’s tenderness next to the hard material of the concrete,” she says. “You know, we touch and wash these clothes so many times. …” Her gaze drifts to her own daughter, who is sitting in the open kitchen at MadArt, wearing a tiara and watching something on a laptop. The five-year-old’s colorful drawings decorate a piece of butcher paper taped to the floor. Unintentionally, it is Take Your Kids to Work Day for Liu, too.