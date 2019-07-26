Nervous about wildfire season? Let us answer your questions
Submit your questions and our reporters and visual journalists may answer them. From personal safety to ecological consequences to climate change, we're all ears.
August is almost here — and that means wildfire season in the Northwest. In recent years, that also has meant smoky conditions that can create skies reminiscent of Mordor and make it hazardous to go outside.
We’re planning to feature a larger series on wildfires later this summer, highlighting their impact on both the people and environments of our state. But ahead of that, we’re hoping to learn what you’d like to know about our smoky season.
Submit your questions on the form below and our reporters and visual journalists may answer them. From personal safety to ecological consequences to climate change, we're all ears.