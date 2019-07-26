comments
Nervous about wildfire season? Let us answer your questions

Submit your questions and our reporters and visual journalists may answer them. From personal safety to ecological consequences to climate change, we're all ears.

by / July 26, 2019

In this 2008 file photograph, Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighter Pete Grove keeps an eye on flare-ups in a brushfire burning in Spokane Valley. (Photo by Young Kwak/AP)

August is almost here — and that means wildfire season in the Northwest. In recent years, that also has meant smoky conditions that can create skies reminiscent of Mordor and make it hazardous to go outside.

We’re planning to feature a larger series on wildfires later this summer, highlighting their impact on both the people and environments of our state. But ahead of that, we’re hoping to learn what you’d like to know about our smoky season. 

Submit your questions on the form below and our reporters and visual journalists may answer them. From personal safety to ecological consequences to climate change, we're all ears. 

