Born in 1884 to parents who helped found the Seattle chapter of the NAACP, Dusanne began her career as a cosmetologist — a trade she would use throughout her life to support her various art world endeavors. From 1928 to 1942, she lived in New York City, where she met several artists and began collecting and exhibiting their work. But she ultimately found the New York art world too money-obsessed, so she moved back and built a dream home overlooking Lake Washington, where in 1947 she opened Seattle’s very first modern art gallery.

“Many in Seattle do not realize what a great debt Northwest art owes to Mrs. Dusanne,” wrote the journalist Louis Guzzo, quoted in Jo Ann Ridley’s 2011 biography of the gallerist. In addition to introducing Seattle audiences to artists like Piet Mondrian and Stuart Davis, Dusanne tirelessly championed the work of talented locals. In 1957 she persuaded Life Magazine to publish a feature on the Northwest Mystics and hosted a sold-out exhibition for Paul Horiuchi. A Seattle Art Museum solo show and large commission for the World’s Fair — still visible at the Mural Amphitheater in Seattle Center — followed. In December of that year, she gave a young Yayoi Kusama her first ever show in the United States.

This golden age came to an abrupt end in 1960. Dusanne’s custom-built home was given a right-of-way condemnation to build the Tacoma-Seattle-Everett Freeway, forcing the 76-year-old matron of the arts to relocate her gallery. “I’m a great fan of progress,” she told Time magazine, “but what a pity progress has to cost so much.” Two years later, Dusanne expressed similar sentiments to friends about the World’s Fair. Very little if any of the newfound enthusiasm suddenly being directed at modern art had bothered to make its way to her new gallery on Capitol Hill. What was good for local industrialists, it turned out, wasn’t necessarily good for the art dealer who had put Seattle art on the map.