Seattle students will soon learn about WA tribes, but not the Duwamish

In 2007, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction began working with several of Washington’s 29 federally recognized tribes to develop a tribal history and culture curriculum. Called “Since Time Immemorial: Tribal Sovereignty in Washington State,” the course of instruction is free to use and available online to anyone. But while there was much excitement about the opportunity to integrate tribal education into schools, it wasn’t required by law. Consequently, many districts didn’t bother.

But in 2015, the Legislature passed a bill making it mandatory by that summer for school boards to adopt a social studies curriculum that includes lessons, such as ones provided by the state, that incorporate the history and affairs of nearby federally recognized tribes.

Now nearly four years after that deadline, Seattle Public Schools has adopted a tribal history and culture curriculum as part of the district’s social studies coursework. While the district will implement the state-provided “Since Time Immemorial” curriculum, the adoption also comes with the approval of a $300,000 budget for teacher training expenses.

The school board’s unanimous vote was met with cheering and applause. However, the action was not without controversy.

A proposal to modify the curriculum to include representation of the Duwamish Tribe in instructional materials didn’t survive. The motion, introduced the day of the vote, was withdrawn after concerns about a potential legal liability surfaced. Duwamish community members and supporters say they reject the board’s decision to leave the tribe out.