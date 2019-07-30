South Seattle residents want greener neighborhoods — without more gentrification

What's not to like?

No matter what those studies say, anyone trying to increase the tree canopy in the city’s least-treed swaths will face a tricky path.

With Seattle’s ever-expanding tech industry and other factors driving the median home price in Seattle to nearly $800,000 — and prices soaring far higher in Seattle’s north end — the south end of Seattle looks increasingly attractive to homebuyers.

Seattle’s wealthier residents — who tend to be white English speakers — also want to live in a desirable location with trees and green space. Watts, the former Seattle Parks Foundation engagement director, said this leads to community resistance to revitalizing existing green spaces, regardless of how mediocre or unkempt they may appear.

“Just the fear of gentrification is enough to contribute to lack of action in open space and access to nature in these communities,” Watts said.

Case in point: The DIRT Corps’ Schiffer said his group got pushback for proposing to renovate Gateway Park North, also called Anarchy Point. At less than an acre, it is Georgetown’s only access to the Duwamish River. It’s owned by Seattle City Light, the Port of Seattle, Seattle’s Department of Transportation, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and local business Recology Cleanscapes. Schiffer is only the latest in “a long line” of people who have tried to renovate the park, he said.

“There is a bunch of people who have been living in Georgetown for 20 years, a bunch of community groups … and so I have been talking with them, as I start working on the park,” Schiffer said in a phone interview. “I’m trying to … keep it for them by making the park still serve their needs.”

South Seattle has long been a center of industrial development. But those tech workers who may be looking south for their new bungalow soon? They are pouring into South Lake Union and Ballard, sections of Seattle that once housed lots of industry — industry displaced onto the Duwamish River Valley between 1990 and 2009. That was the conclusion of a 2015 report in the journal Sustainability by Western Washington University professors Troy Abel and Stacy Clauson and Michigan State University researcher Jonah White. The report looked at industrial development within Seattle, drawing on geographical analysis, pollution volume and toxic air emissions research, and Seattle’s land use policies and planning.

Abel said in a phone interview that the researchers found that after 1994, most industrial development moved south. And the south end’s greenery? That grew more sparse as industry moved in.

Given the history of redlining that historically helped shunt people of color to the south end, both Watts and Schiffer advocated that anyone trying to plant trees in South Seattle consider residents’ economic situation.

Because it is a lower-income area, South Seattle doesn't have the same kind of time and capacity as their northern neighbors, so it’s a problem when the city and other white-led environmental groups try to approach them in the exact same way, advocates for the community say.

When the city and these environmental groups see lower rates of meeting participation by the public, they may assume the residents are uninterested and uninvested in their communities, Watts said.

But this isn’t true, Watts said. Part of this perception happens because neither the city nor these groups meet the residents where they are, Watts said — and he doesn’t necessarily mean in the literal, physical sense. When he served at the Seattle Parks Foundation, Watts said he would try to advocate for “not necessarily more, but better” comment forums that take into account residents’ situations.

For instance, Watts said, the city should pay residents to attend community meetings if they take time off from their jobs to do so. Another enticement could be free child care during a public meeting, he said.

“That is such a privileged and entitled perspective to have — that you have this idea that you can have the luxury to just invest your time, because it’s for the betterment of the community, when people are faced with choosing between [attending a forum] and picking up their kids, or getting their kids to an after-school program, or putting food on the table,” Watts said.

Those who would improve conditions in south end neighborhoods need to go to community meetings and knock on doors before putting together plans, Watts said.

At DIRT Corps, where community programs include involving youth in tree planting, the programs aren’t run only in English. Schiffer said interpreters are on hand both at the tree giveaways and for the follow-ups the group does. Funding for these programs is running out, though, and Schiffer is trying to secure more by April 2020.

Ultimately, Schiffer said, gentrification is happening; and while greening the area may be making it more attractive for wealthy people and developers, the best way to ensure the existing community isn’t displaced is by making sure the community is involved.

DIRT Corps’ approach: “Giving them fruit trees that they can plant themselves in their yards, and following up with them, and giving them a watering bag, and giving them tree-planting instructions and resources — just really supportive, and in their community,” Schiffer said.