These giant rats failed mine-sniffing school. Now they have a new career in Tacoma

Sutherland helped make the connections to acquire the exotic rats from the nongovernmental organization APOPO in Tanzania, which trains giant rats for humanitarian missions.

"These are hero rats who were originally trained in land-mine detection," said Kate Sears-Webb, a consulting researcher with APOPO. "They can speed up the normal de-mining process."

Sears-Webb said the rats give fewer false alarms than a metal detector. They are much cheaper to train than a search dog, and they're light enough to avoid setting off land mines. APOPO trains its rats to systematically sniff for TNT and then scratch the area of a suspected land mine as a signal to the handler.

"We have rats in Angola and Cambodia," Sears-Webb said. "We actually cleared Mozambique of land mines."

She said the giant rats — which can live up to nine years, much longer than the average rat — have assignments in Zimbabwe and Colombia coming up. APOPO says more than 60 countries are contaminated with hidden land mines and other explosive remnants of war or rebellion.