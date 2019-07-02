These very hungry caterpillars are eating WA forests — and fueling wildfires

But about every 10 years, Mehmel starts seeing too many of these native insects. Too many can be a bad thing.

These hungry caterpillars can eat Douglas fir and grand fir needles, starting with the new needles that grow as the caterpillars hatch, later munching on older needles high in the treetops.

“These caterpillars, when there are a lot of them in the forest, they really can strip a tree from top to bottom. When a tree loses all of its needles in a single year, that tree will usually die,” Mehmel said.

That can mean a lot of dead standing trees, which could fuel large wildfires, Mehmel said. In that way, the situation is similar to a bark beetle infestation. It can also be dangerous for people recreating in forests, which is why attempts are made to treat outbreaks in high-use areas before the caterpillars damage trees.

To prevent too many trees from dying, the Forest Service sprays goop that’s toxic only to tussock moth caterpillars — it doesn’t even affect other insects, Mehmel said. The mixture is made up of a virus that’s been grown and turned into a powder, combined with water and molasses.

Caterpillars eat the sticky mixture and become infected. When infected caterpillars die, their remains spread the virus onto nearby fir needles.

“Other caterpillars come along and eat it and get the virus. And it causes one after another to die, which will cause the population to collapse. Once that happens, we usually don’t see them again for another 10 years or more,” Mehmel said.

This year’s outbreak occurred mainly near Blewett Pass in Central Washington. Two other campgrounds (one in the Methow Valley and one near Fish Lake) also saw a lot of tussock moth caterpillars.

Oregon has recently seen an increase in tussock moth caterpillars just north of Bend and in parts of northeastern Oregon, said Karen Ripley, an entomologist with the Forest Service based in Portland.

Ripley said about 9,400 acres in those areas showed signs of tussock moth defoliation last year. Officials in Oregon haven’t surveyed those areas yet, but they expect the same defoliation or potentially an increase in downed fir needles this year, Ripley said.