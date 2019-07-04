Things to do in Seattle

Fourth of July naturalization ceremony

Say what you will about the current state of our nation, people all over the world still long to become Americans. For some 500 immigrants from more than 80 countries, the dream of America will come alive at Seattle Center’s 35th annual July 4 naturalization ceremony. Even hardened cynics turn mushy at this public event, where applicants often arrive in traditional dress from their native country, and the surrounding crowd holds “Welcome!” signs and whoops when each applicant’s country of origin is announced. For newly hatched citizens, the event represents years of residency (not to mention extensive paperwork), but more important, it authorizes their inclusion in our grand experiment in democracy. Before you fire up the barbecue or light the sparklers this year, consider stopping by this momentous occasion to remind yourself of the best parts of being American. –B.D.

If you go: Seattle Center naturalization ceremony, Fisher Pavilion, July 4, 11 a.m. (Free)