Things to do in Seattle

Arts and craft galore at BAM ARTSfair. (Photo courtesy Bellevue Arts Museum)

BAM ARTSfair

Downtown Bellevue may be dominated by its malls, but the best time to shop the suburb is this weekend — at the Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) ARTSfair. Now in its 73rd year, this expansive outdoor festival of arts and craft features 300 exhibitors showcasing handmade pottery, paintings, textiles, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass and stuff made of who knows what. For anyone looking to augment an art collection, opportunities abound (and prices are a heck of a lot cheaper than they will be at the Seattle Art Fair next weekend). Indulge yourself, or check everything off your holiday shopping list and have a relaxed December. When your brain is bursting from too many booths, step into the calmer confines of BAM itself, which offers free admission all weekend, and several terrific shows by Northwest artists, including jewelry by local legend Ron Ho, a gorgeous school of glass fish by Joseph Rossano and a far-out (and adult-oriented) comics exhibit by Simon Hanselmann. –B.D.

If you go: BAM ARTSfair in downtown Bellevue, July 26-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Free — and free parking in the mall parking lots!)