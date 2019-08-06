2019 primary election results for Seattle City Council races and more
The first batch of ballots has brought clarity to some crowded races, but the counting is far from over.
Early results from Tuesday’s primary election are in — and, while more ballots will be counted over the coming days, the initial returns bring some clarity to a few wide open races.
This year’s election has the potential to reshape the future of the Seattle City Council. Seven of the council’s nine seats are up for grabs, including four open seats, prompting more than 50 candidates to enter the race.
Once the primary results are finalized, less than a quarter of those Seattle council candidates will remain standing. The vast field of contenders will be whittled down to 14, with only the top two vote-getters in each race advancing to the Nov. 5 general election.
Two King County Council races also appeared on Tuesday’s primary ballot, but without attracting the same flood of candidates — or outside spending — as the Seattle City Council contests.
Seattle voters were similarly asked to weigh in on three Seattle school board races, two Port of Seattle contests and local ballot measures.
City of Seattle, Council District 1
Brendan Kolding: 17.76% (2,610 votes)
Lisa Herbold: 47.95% (7,048 votes)
Phillip Tavel: 33.83% (4,972 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 2
Omari Tahir-Garrett: 3.28% (370 votes)
Ari Hoffman: 13.55% (1,529 votes)
Mark Solomon: 24.59% (2,774 votes)
Christopher Peguero: 5.22% (589 votes)
Phyllis Porter: 6.16% (695 votes)
Tammy Morales: 44.69% (5,042 votes)
Henry Dennison: 2.01% (227 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 3
Logan Bowers: 7.04% (1,347 votes)
Zachary DeWolf: 12.54% (2,401 votes)
Pat Murakami: 14.20% (2,719 votes)
Egan Orion: 23.74% (4,545 votes)
Kshama Sawant: 32.75% (6,270 votes)
Ami Nguyen: 9.50% (1,819 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 4
Shaun Scott: 19.41% (2,797 votes)
Beth Mountsier: 3.01% (434 votes)
Emily Myers: 11.45% (1,650 votes)
Alex Pedersen: 45.44% (6,546 votes)
Cathy Tuttle: 12.65% (1,823 votes)
Frank A. Krueger: 0.92% (133 votes)
Ethan Hunter: 0.51% (74 votes)
Sasha Anderson: 1.30% (187 votes)
Joshua Newman: 1.21% (175 votes)
Heidi Stuber: 3.73% (538 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 5
Debora Juarez: 42.31% (5,819 votes)
John Lombard: 13.78% (1,895 votes)
Alex Tsimerman: 1.93% (266 votes)
Mark Mendez: 5.96% (820 votes)
Ann Davison Sattler: 27.84% (3,829 votes)
Tayla Mahoney: 7.82% (1,076 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 6
Joey Massa: 0.89% (158 votes)
Sergio García: 14.55% (2,571 votes)
Heidi Wills: 22.74% (4,019 votes)
John Peeples: 1.60% (283 votes)
Terry Rice: 0.97% (171 votes)
Jon Lisbin: 3.28% (580 votes)
Kara Ceriello: 0.46% (82 votes)
Dan Strauss: 30.85% (5,452 votes)
Ed Pottharst: 1.83% (324 votes)
Jay Fathi: 13.63% (2,408 votes)
Jeremy Cook: 2.98% (526 votes)
Melissa Hall: 2.31% (408 votes)
Kate Martin: 3.64% (643 votes)
City of Seattle, Council District 7
Naveed Jamali: 3.15% (503 votes)
James Donaldson: 3.12% (497 votes)
Gene Burrus: 6.28% (1,002 votes)
Daniela Lipscomb-Eng: 10.32% (1,646 votes)
Isabelle J. Kerner: 2.82% (449 votes)
Don Harper: 4.91% (783 votes)
Michael George: 8.72% (1,391 votes)
Jason Williams: 4.94% (788 votes)
Jim Pugel: 26.46% (4,220 votes)
Andrew J. Lewis: 28.85% (4,602 votes)
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 2
Girmay Zahilay: 52.10% (16,668 votes)
Stan Lippman: 7.81% (2,498 votes)
Larry Gossett: 39.37% (12,596 votes)
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8
Joe McDermott: 82.48% (23,826 votes)
Goodspaceguy: 5.00% (1,445 votes)
Michael Robert Neher: 11.85% (3,424 votes)
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Kelly Charlton: 11.69% (28,813 votes)
Preeti Shridhar: 17.19% (42,377 votes)
Dominic Barrera: 6.91% (17,021 votes)
Sam Cho: 28.27% (69,673 votes)
Nina Martinez: 6.01% (14,807 votes)
Grant Degginger: 25.97% (64,017 votes)
Ali Scego: 3.18% (7,842 votes)
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 5
Fred Felleman: 69.85% (169,350 votes)
Jordan Lemmon: 7.69% (18,649 votes)
Garth Jacobson: 21.66% (52,508 votes)
Seattle School District 1, Director District 1
Liza Rankin: 36.61% (4,827 votes)
Eric Blumhagen: 39.91% (5,262 votes)
Michael Christophersen: 11.99% (1,581 votes)
Sanaz Saadat: 3.96% (522 votes)
Darcie Kline: 7.02% (925 votes)
Seattle School District 1, Director District 3
Benjamin Leis: 20.18% (2,852 votes)
Chandra Hampson: 55.37% (7,825 votes)
Rebeca Muniz: 23.64% (3,341 votes)
Seattle School District 1, Director District 6
Molly E. Mitchell: 33.80% (4,365 votes)
Leslie S. Harris: 53.41% (6,898 votes)
Crystal S. Liston: 11.47% (1,482 votes)
King County Proposition No. 1 — Parks levy
Approved: 67.25% (174,400 votes)
Rejected: 32.75% (84,944 votes)
City of Seattle Proposition No. 1 — Library levy renewal
Yes: 73% (79,722 votes)
No: 27% (29,479 votes)
