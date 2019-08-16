‘The Bar Plays’ serves ‘full, joyful, flawed humanity’ on the rocks

The nomadic theater company The Williams Project has turned a spacious first-floor room in Washington Hall into a vivid Monk’s Place — complete with functional bar and barstools — where Tennessee Williams’ play Small Craft Warnings takes place. Soon the ensemble will transform it into another mythical gin joint, Nick’s Pacific Street Saloon in San Francisco, the setting for the William Saroyan classic, The Time of Your Life. Bundled under the title “The Bar Plays,” the two works run alternate days and times.

Washington Hall is a serendipitous locale for plays about patrons of a special local hangout, a “third place” that political scientist Robert Putnam’s hallmark book Bowling Alone (2000) defines as a welcoming oasis, a comfort zone apart from home or work. Erected in 1908, the stocky red-brick Washington Hall, on 14th Avenue, has played host over the years to a Danish immigrant social club, a Jewish congregation that presented a Purim play and the Filipino Press Club. Marcus Garvey lectured on Black power there. And music lovers danced to the live sounds of Duke Ellington’s band and Jimi Hendrix’s early group, The Rocking Kings. Mark Morris introduced his fledgling dance company in the building, when it was home to the On the Boards performance venue, which rented it from the Sons of Haiti, a Masonic Grand Lodge.

“I’m always looking for performing spaces that have a rich community history,” says Ryan Purcell, artistic head of The Williams Project and inventive director of its productions. (Last summer, he staged “Blood Wedding” in the loading dock of a Georgetown warehouse.) “I love that Washington Hall is at the intersection of the CD [Central District], ID [International District] and Capitol Hill, Seattle's historic meccas for Black, Asian, and LGBT communities. I love that it was Seattle's first integrated music venue. And I love the feeling of the people that make their way through this space.”

The characters inhabiting The Bar Plays are a motley crew, who express the mood and intentions of two distinctive playwrights steeped in Americana, the colorful and the calamitous. And in Purcell’s staging, these characters rub elbows with audience members seated at nearby tables and nursing drinks from a cash bar.

“The plays are full of folks that are our neighbors, whether we want to acknowledge them or not,” Purcell says. “Folks struggling to make ends meet, folks struggling with addiction, folks being squeezed by the economy…. I want these plays to give Seattleites a chance to see the full, joyful, flawed humanity that we often ignore.”