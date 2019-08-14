More women are running for more offices than at any period in our region’s history. While fewer than 29% of state legislators in the U.S. are women, and Seattle can boast only two female mayors in our city’s 150 year history, the political landscape is changing rapidly. Six women are vying for the presidency, while across the Seattle/King County region, women are pursuing elected office up and down the ballot. Just this year, more than 180 women filed to run for office in King County alone.

Over the next 2½ months, through the general election in November, we will examine local coverage (including that from Crosscut) of candidates running for office in the Seattle region, with particular attention to the ways media emphasize — or ignore — a candidate’s gender. We will act as public gender editors, offering responsive critiques, corrections and occasional celebrations of the media we rely on. While our focus is on the gendered nature of coverage, we’ll also be looking for how coverage is shaped by other vectors of social identity, sometimes partnering with other subject matter experts to provide insight and analysis.

We believe that breaking down barriers to elected office is essential to a strong democracy, especially because our current leadership does not yet represent our diverse and complex community. The candidates and elected leaders breaking barriers should be recognized for the historic and important nature of their victories.

However, this should be done responsibly and intentionally, and not at the cost of other critical voter information. Consistently emphasizing the novel nature of candidates — referencing their uniqueness in a certain context, such as being “the first” or a “pioneer” because of their gender, ethnicity, religion, experience, age or background — without offering other details about them can be trivializing and reduce a candidate down to a stereotyped persona. By spending valuable column inches on sexual orientation, physical appearance or family dynamics at the expense of information about a candidate’s qualifications, policy positions and plans, media constrain what we know about each candidate.