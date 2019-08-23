Grain to growler: the new farm-to-table approach to beer

While love for a grain seems a stretch for anyone but a farmer, those gathered to swill beer with Larsen shared his passion.

It’s the fourth annual Baronesse Barley Harvest Festival in Colfax, where farmers, maltsters, brewers and beer drinkers drive down dusty gravel roads to Joseph’s Grainery, a farm run by Bill Myers.

A cover band plays from a flatbed trailer. Homebrewers peddle their creations to judges in a brewing competition. Several breweries using the Baronesse barley pour for the crowd.

Although most wouldn’t know it, maltster Joel Williamson is a star of the show.

Without him, Baronesse barley grown in the Palouse would be trucked straight to the grain elevator and sold on the commodities market, winding up anywhere in the world. Instead, Williamson helps keep that barley in the Northwest. The barley ends up in a variety of beers, from pale ales to Pilsners.