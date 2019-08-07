For Northwest tribes, wildfire on Rattlesnake Mountain ravages 'a ceremonial place'

“So, Laliik, is how you say the place in our Indian language,” says Jon Shellenberger, an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. “But it is a ceremonial place for our people. It’s a place we hunted.”

Shellenberger is a Yakama Nation archaeologist and ethnographer. He says Rattlesnake has been important to Northwest tribes from their creation. The mountain is a living history book on the landscape.

“It is a representation of our tie to the time before the Ice Ages,” Shellenberger says. “Because our oral history talks about the time when the ice covered the land, and it talks about the different animals and the creation stories. To me, to have something and see something like that on a daily basis — it’s very powerful to know that our people have been going and returning there for forever.”

The Sistine Chapel

Shellenberger says Rattlesnake Mountain is comparable to the Sistine Chapel or other sacred sites in Europe.

“Maybe, others don’t think of it that way,” he says. “They just think, that’s just a mountain that hasn’t been developed. But to us, it is the equivalent to some of these other sacred sites.”