Old nets kill marine life every year, but the Army is diving to the rescue
Hundreds of derelict nets are tangled deep in Puget Sound, threatening delicate marine habitat. So Washington Department of Natural Resources officials enlisted the Army's deep-sea dive team for help.
Decades-old derelict fishing nets litter Puget Sound, where they harm habitat and trap marine life. But Washington's Department of Natural Resources partnered with a specialized Army dive team to remove over 1,000 pounds of these underwater hazards. In exchange for valuable deep water training, this Army detachment performs environmental rehabilitation in one of the most challenging environments on earth.