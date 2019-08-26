comments
Old nets kill marine life every year, but the Army is diving to the rescue

Hundreds of derelict nets are tangled deep in Puget Sound, threatening delicate marine habitat. So Washington Department of Natural Resources officials enlisted the Army's deep-sea dive team for help.

by / August 26, 2019
Two divers with the United States Army's 569th Engineer Dive Detachment begin their descent into Puget Sound. The dive team spent three weeks removing decades-old nets tangled in the rocky habitat. (Photo by Beatriz Costa Lima/Crosscut)

Decades-old derelict fishing nets litter Puget Sound, where they harm habitat and trap marine life. But Washington's Department of Natural Resources partnered with a specialized Army dive team to remove over 1,000 pounds of these underwater hazards. In exchange for valuable deep water training, this Army detachment performs environmental rehabilitation in one of the most challenging environments on earth.

About the Authors & Contributors

Beatriz Costa Lima

Beatriz Costa Lima is a video producer at Crosscut and KCTS 9 focusing on science and the environment.