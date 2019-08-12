All of that came back to me when I visited the Boeing Museum of Flight’s Destination Moon exhibit (through Sept. 2), which features the incredible story and artifacts related to Apollo 11, the mission that landed the first humans on the moon 50 years ago this summer. Most of the exhibit’s artifacts, which include Apollo 11’s command module, Columbia, were assembled by the Smithsonian Institution.

Early NASA space suit gloves (Photo courtesy of The Boeing Museum of Flight)

As you enter the exhibit, there are displays featuring objects that offer a local angle, like the lunar rover assembled by Boeing in Kent. There’s also a display about Rocket Research, now part of Aerojet Rocketdyne, and its contributions to pioneering space missions like Viking and Voyager.

For many of us who came of age in the 1960s, such accomplishments feel personal. We were among the estimated 600 million worldwide who watched in awe as the moon landing was televised. Our expectations for the future were set: Soon, there’d be a colony on the moon, then on Mars.

A good pal of mine, Kenan Block, was a child space enthusiast. “I got the bug,” he says. When he was in his early teens, he saw an ad for Pan American World Airways that compared its pioneering ways to going to the moon. A precocious lad, Block called Pan Am and asked for a reservation on its first flight to the moon. He soon received a letter saying he was “wait-listed.”