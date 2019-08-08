Things to do in Seattle

In Memoriam: Francesca Sundsten

Throughout her painting career, Francesca Sundsten (1960-2019) was heralded for her meticulous talent for realism — a well-earned compliment. But it’s equally true that the Seattle-based artist and teacher was a master of the surreal, not to mention the really unusual. A boy with hair made of trees (complete with bird's nest). A woman wearing a snake as an accessory. A human with tentacles sprouting from their scalp. A dog with a woman’s head. In Sundsten’s exquisitely painterly hand, we believe her vision of animal-human hybrids might just be possible. Having pursued representational painting during the 1980s (bucking the abstract trend), she was heavily influenced by Renaissance portraiture. And while 16th century painters might have balked at her fantastical subject matter, they certainly would have appreciated her skill and attention to detail. Sundsten died earlier this year from complications from lymphoma. Hall Spassov Gallery has organized a special short-term retrospective of her work at a temporary but light-filled and lovely space. To walk through the show is to be struck by Sundsten’s persistence of vision. –B.D.

If you go: Hall Spassov exhibit at M2 Studio (at 18th and Union on Capitol Hill). Opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m. Open hours Aug. 9-11, 11a.m. - 4 p.m. By appointment Aug. 11-15.