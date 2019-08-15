Things to do in Seattle: Aug. 15 - 21

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Right about now, fans of the very funny Seattle-set novel Where’d You Go, Bernadette are worried. The movie based on the book is coming out, but can it possibly be as good? It certainly has several things going for it: Cate Blanchett plays Bernadette, the titular architect having a major meltdown; director Richard Linklater knows his way around a comedy; plus supporting players like Kristen Wiig and Laurence Fishburne. Not to mention the source material — local writer Maria Semple’s book — which fondly skewers a certain Seattle population. (“It’s like a hypnotist put everyone from Seattle into a collective trance,” she writes, in Bernadette’s voice. “‘You are getting sleepy, when you wake up you will want to live only in a Craftsman house.…’”) Just be forewarned that aside from one scene inside the highly recognizable Seattle Public Library, the role of Seattle is played by frequent stand-in Vancouver, B.C., and a surprising new imposter, Pittsburgh. –B.D.

If you go: Where’d You Go Bernadette opens Aug. 15 at various Seattle movie theaters.