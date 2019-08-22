Things to Do in Seattle: Aug. 22 - 28

Seattle Opera’s ‘Rigoletto.’ (Photo by Sunny Martini)

Rigoletto

It doesn’t take much tweaking to turn Giuseppe Verdi’s 1851 opera into a reflection of the Me Too era. The plot of Rigoletto (which Verdi plucked from the provocative Victor Hugo play, Le roi s'amuse) depicts the travails of an enabler for a lascivious monarch. And it tracks, moment by moment, the ways women are alternately fetishized and crushed in the upper echelons of perverse male society. By aiding and abetting his lustful boss, the hunchbacked court jester Rigoletto enrages the fathers and husbands whose daughters and wives have been kidnapped, raped and destroyed by a king every bit as sexually ruthless as, reportedly, film mogul Harvey Weinstein or financier (and alleged sex trafficker) Jeffrey Epstein. But in the opera, what goes around, comes around. Rigoletto gets a comeuppance as ugly as his sin: the abuse of his lovely, virginal young daughter Gilda – an only child whom he has tried to protect by essentially locking her away (another kind of oppression).

The Seattle Opera delivers the riveting tale, saturated with menace and impending doom, and Verdi’s gorgeous music, in an unflaggingly forceful staging by Lindy Hume. The setting and costumes are modern-day, with shadowy lighting where creepiness is called for, and with girlish pink pajamas signaling Gilda’s innocence. But Hume avoids cliché updates (no one whips out a cellphone, for instance). Instead, she trusts the (regrettably) timeless power of Hugo’s story, and the brutality of the cynical masters-of-the-universe court, to convey the tragedy. In the second of the two casts, baritone Giuseppe Altomare brings a morally complex dimension to the title role, and as Gilda, Soraya Mafi is luminous and poignant. Both are superb singers, as are the other principals. And word on the alternating cast? They’re just as good. –M.B.

If you go: Seattle Opera, final performances Aug. 23-25 & 28. Tickets start at $49.