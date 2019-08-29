Things to do in Seattle: Aug. 29 - Sept. 4

Good Vibes Only

Do you know your idiophones? That’s the term for musical instruments that produce sound via vibration. “Struck idiophones” are those that come alive upon being hit with a mallet — such as marimbas and vibraphones (the former featuring wooden bars, the latter metal). While these two examples may look like giant xylophones, the sound they create is deep and transportive. Seattle idiophonophiles have the rare chance to experience this pure percussive power in Good Vibes Only, a marimba and vibraphone concert organized by Seattle mallet maven Erin Jorgensen. She’s joined for the performance by a group of prominent Northwest marimba and vibes players (including, clockwise from lower left in the video above, Melanie Sehman, Storm Benjamin, Rebekah Ko and Erin Jorgensen). They’ll be tackling (among other modern minimalist works on the bill) legendary composer Steve Reich’s extremely challenging “Mallet Quartet.” The 16-minute piece requires the players (two marimbas, two vibraphones) to play the same quick series of staccato notes for measures upon measures with only slight variation.

In rehearsal last week, musician Sehman said she uses the mental image of a basketball shot clock to keep track of how many measures she has left. “But there’s pleasure in the repetition,” she said, “because when you repeat something enough, the smallest change makes a huge difference.” Ko agreed, saying there’s a thrill in such stripped-down works. “Every phrase is like a puzzle,” she said. “There's a lot of uncertainty about how we'll fit together because we don’t know if we’re all in the same place until we hit the shift. But it’s so satisfying to the ear when we all change together.” Prepare for a mesmerizing ride. –B.D.

If you go: Good Vibes Only at Washington Hall, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ($12-$25)