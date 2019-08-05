What would a Green New Deal for Seattle look like?

At Tuesday’s meeting of the council's Sustainability and Transportation Committee, the first steps toward that reality were taken as environmental advocates and Councilmember Mike O'Brien, the committee's chair, discussed what an ordinance putting the promises of the Green New Deal into action would look like.

“I think we’re capable of that,” O’Brien said of implementing the Green New Deal. “Frankly, we have to be.”

The ordinance is still in its infancy, and since Green New Deals as applied to cities are a relatively new phenomenon, there’s not much of a roadmap to define what that means for Seattle. The city council will have a big role in shaping that.

With a primary election slated for Aug. 6, Got Green’s Nancy Huizar — who took part in the committee discussion — says that it’s critical for the incoming class of council members to support the initiative for it to survive. In a letter to city council, Got Green and 350 Seattle outlined their priorities for a local Green New Deal, including commitments to go carbon neutral by 2030, build greener city infrastructure and create more jobs in the renewable energy sector (among other initiatives). But the current council has yet to define what that means in terms of government action.

“A resolution is just the first step to saying we’re committed — there’s no action coming out of that,” Huizar says. “It’ll be really important to see where the new folks are at.”