They arrived in Seattle from Canada that fall, and shortly thereafter, my father was born. He was instantly an American citizen — an anchor baby born in Mrs. Mote’s rooming house on Capitol Hill near 12th Avenue and Pine Street. Bestafar wanted to be in America because it was the so-called land of opportunity. But he and Granny struggled. In their early days, they fought over who was going to eat a single egg every morning, each encouraging the other to take it. As a child, my father endured complications from malnutrition and at one point suffered from rickets. In adulthood, he could not stand the sight of oatmeal; he’d eaten a single bowl every day to last him both for breakfast and lunch throughout his childhood.

After five years in Seattle, my grandfather filed papers indicating his intention to become a naturalized citizen. He was patriotic. He had tried to volunteer for service in World War I, but was denied because he wasn’t yet a citizen. In going over his papers, immigration officials did not ask if he was rich or poor. He had to pledge fealty to both the state and to monogamy, and swear he was not an anarchist: “I am not a disbeliever in or opposed to organized government,” read his naturalization form, “or a member of or affiliated with any organization or body of persons teaching disbelief in or opposed to organized government. I am not a polygamist nor a believer in the practice of polygamy. I am attached to the principles of the Constitution of the United States.” He also had to renounce any loyalty to foreign governments or leaders, especially King Haakan VII of Norway. He had no trouble doing so.

The bar to citizenship wasn’t terribly high for white Europeans like my grandfather. But he did encounter ethnic prejudice. His surname in Norway was Olsson, but both he and his brother changed their last name to Berger when they came to this country. Family lore has it that the change was due to a widespread bias against “Dumb Swedes,” a designation they wanted nothing to do with. It seems funny now given Seattle’s large Scandinavian immigrant community, but such ethnic prejudices were real.

He worked hard to assimilate and succeed in business. He worked on steam engines and boilers, later becoming chief engineer of the Washington Iron Works, then founding his own company on Harbor Island, which made logging and marine equipment. By the 1940s, he was accepted into the Rainier Club, a sign of establishment success. In his club application it was noted: “Has congenial personality. Is sober and industrious. Speaks English without marked accent.” Shedding one’s immigrant and ethnic past was part of the price of the success he sought.