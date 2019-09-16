Delbert Richardson — Courage in Culture

Like many Black Americans, Richardson, now 64, would live with this “less than” feeling for much of his life. It wasn’t until he started attending classes at the University of Washington in the 1970s that Richardson began to learn more about African culture and the systemic oppression of Black Americans. Later, Richardson would fuel his curiosity by collecting artifacts of bigotry such as signs directing Black people to “colored” restrooms, shackles and restraints used to keep slaves from escaping, and even a Ku Klux Klan robe. Richardson’s rich physical collection would come to dovetail with his desire to empower others. The result: a traveling museum combining these artifacts with group discussions designed to help people of all ages and races understand Black Americans’ cultural inheritance.

Richardson is the winner of Crosscut’s 2019 Courage in Culture award. He’ll be honored at the Courage Awards breakfast October. Seats and tables can be purchased here.

Uncovering African roots

Many of the objects in Richardson’s “Unspoken” Truths American History Traveling Museum are scarring reminders of a sadistic past, such as a runaway slave collar and a branding iron. Just as many are meant to inspire.

“Do you know who this is?” Richardson asks a mostly Black crowd of 50 high school students in a summer program in south Seattle, holding a laminated photo of Mark Dean. Dean, a Black man, helped develop a number of landmark technologies for IBM, including the color PC monitor and the first gigahertz chip. Richardson asks the same question while presenting photos of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and video game technology designer Jerry Lawson.