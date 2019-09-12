Finding hints of our future in the epic blazes of the Northwest's past

Daniel Donato, a forester who works at the Washington state Department of Natural Resources and studies Western Washington fires, says big fires here are a bit like earthquakes. He jokingly refers to megafires as “Cascadia subduction fires,” referencing the major fault off the Washington coast that is vulnerable to slip and catalyze a massive 9.0 quake. The last time it did so was in 1700. Around then, there was a massive fire, or series of fires, in Western Washington that burned an astonishing 3 million to 10 million acres, according to a 1989 report by forest ecologist Jan Henderson. The trees that grew afterward constitute most of what we know as our old-growth forests.

Donato works with DNR research scientist Josh Halofsky, who researches how fires and other disturbances impact forest sustainability. The two are lean and fit, friends who studied together at Oregon State University and spend a lot of time working in the woods. “We are by no means trying to incite panic,” Halofsky says. “Fire is a natural part of what it means to live on the west side.” Understanding it will help us recognize the patterns, risks and causes. It can also help do away with the “it-can’t-happen-here” myth.

Daniel Donato, a research scientist with the Department of Natural Resources, points to the location of the 2017 Norse Peak Fire on July 10 2019. (Caean Couto for Crosscut)

Earlier this summer, I stood with Donato and Halofsky in a spot that makes this very point. We were on a Cascade ridge on the west side between Mount Rainier and Crystal Mountain. It was the site, in August 2017, of the Norse Peak fire, the worst in Western Washington since the Yacolt Burn of 1902 (more about that in a bit). The blaze, caused by multiple lightning strikes, started on the east side of the mountains near Naches Pass. It spread westward, driven by east winds, jumped the Cascade crest in rough terrain and wasn’t contained until two months later. It burned some 55,000 acres.